UPDATED: Bathurst remains in warning area as new thunderstorm alert issued

4.30PM UPDATE:
A NEW thunderstorm update has been issued for the Central Tablelands and Bathurst remains part of the area that might be affected.
The Bureau of Meteorology's 4.05pm warning says severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are possible in Bathurst, Hill End, Mudgee, Katoomba, Trunkey Creek and Dunedoo over the next several hours.
Though Bathurst has yet to feel the effects of the storms in the region this afternoon, neighbouring towns have done so.
Oberon was 27 degrees at 2pm and 23.6 degrees at 4pm as the weather changed, while Lithgow went from 27.4 degrees at 2pm to 24.6 degrees at 4pm.
Bathurst, meanwhile, was 33 degrees just before 4.30pm as a westerly wind dominated.
EARLIER
THE Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible for Bathurst this afternoon as thunderstorms sweep through the Central Tablelands.
A bureau warning issued just before 3pm said locations that may be affected by severe thunderstorms over the next several hours include Bathurst, Hill End, Orange, Mudgee, Wellington and Dunedoo.
As of just after 3pm, the radar showed thunderstorms to Bathurst's north, north-east and east.
If the rainfall does eventuate, it will likely take the temperature down after another in the city's run of late February days of more than 30 temperatures.
Bathurst was 20 degrees at 9am this morning, was just under 28 degrees at midday and had hit 31.7 degrees at 2pm.
The city's long-term average maximum for February is 27.2 degrees.
