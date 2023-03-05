Western Advocate

Another cash splash to expand and improve facilities at Bathurst Aerodrome

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Airport. File picture

MORE works will be under taken at Bathurst Aerodrome in the coming months after Bathurst Regional Council awarded a construction contract to a company from Five Dock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.