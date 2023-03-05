Another cash splash to expand and improve facilities at Bathurst Aerodrome

MORE works will be under taken at Bathurst Aerodrome in the coming months after Bathurst Regional Council awarded a construction contract to a company from Five Dock.
Tenders were considered at the February 15 council meeting, with councillors opting to select the $1.9 million tender from Aitken Civil PTY LTD.
It's not the first time the company has worked in Bathurst, with it contributing to the expansion of the existing Bathurst Correctional Centre in recent years.
The work the company will be carrying out is for the construction of stage two of a subdivision at Bathurst Aerodrome, which includes the construction of taxiways, along with sewer, water and electrical works.
It will also see the construction of additional leasable hangar space carried out.
"It is envisaged the work will start in this financial year," council's general manager, David Sherley, said.
It is expected to be a 28-week construction period.
The $1.9 million project is being jointly funded by council and the NSW Government.
Mr Sherley said it was part of ongoing upgrades to the aerodrome.
There have been multiple budget allocations for the aerodrome in recent years, with the latest being an allocation of $4 million for the 2022-23 financial year.
When the draft budget was revealed in April, 2022, director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, said those works would be about making the airport capable of taking bigger planes in the future.
"At the moment, we're limited to what flights we can receive, as in the number of seats on a plane, and what we're aware of is that other providers, if we're going to pursue those, or if REX itself wants to bring bigger planes out, our airport doesn't satisfied the CASA security requirements," he said.
"[The upgrade] will incorporate a refresh of the building, but it will also introduce essentially security checking, which is a requirement for those larger airplanes to land."
REX has since withdrawn from Bathurst, with it being replaced by a new airline, FlyPelican.
