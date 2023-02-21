Hartmann has a handful of golds, now he's headed to the USA

BATHURST martial artist Jethro Hartmann is set to test himself in the United States, after an impressive medal haul in Sydney earlier this month.
Hartmann collected a gold medal in weapon cutter, kashiki, points sparing and light kick, as well as claiming silver in cutter, at a recent event in Sydney.
It was a fantastic result for the 11-year-old Bathurst High student, who has been participating in martial arts since he was five.
"I love the urge to fight," he said.
Training up to three hours each day of the week except Sunday, Hartmann has already enjoyed success on the national stage, but that before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I won medals back in 2019, where I won two national championships. Since then, it was COVID," he said.
"During COVID, it was all on Zoom. It was much hard to train and get use to it all."
Now Hartmann is headed to the United States later this year, where he'll be hoping to put his best foot forward on the international stage.
"I'm going to Florida, in June 29 to July 1. I haven't really decided what I'll be competing in yet," he said.
"We started looking but I think I'll compete in cutter, weapons cutter, light kick and point sparing.
"I'm really excited and ready to go."
Hartmann will be competing in none other then the U.S. Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championships, which will mark the first time he was gone overseas.
He encouraged people to take on karate and dedicate themselves to it.
"If you decide to take up karate, stick with it," he said.
"Don't do multiple things. Just focus on the one. I find a lot of people quit because they have a lot of things on."
"If you can do something during the week, get out there and do something."
Hartmann thanked his Pollet's Martial Arts coaches, saying they have played a major role in getting him where he is now.
