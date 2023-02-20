Western Advocate
Isuzu with camper trailer and Toyota Camry collide, investigation underway

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 20 2023
The Crash Investigation Unit looking into the cause of multi-vehicle accident that led to two people in their 70s being airlifted to hospital. File Picture

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into the cause of a multi-vehicle accident that resulted in two people in their late 70s airlifted to hospital.

