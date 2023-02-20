INVESTIGATIONS are underway into the cause of a multi-vehicle accident that resulted in two people in their late 70s airlifted to hospital.
Police were called to the accident on Chifley Road near Clarence at 2.15pm on Sunday, February 19, following reports that an Isuzu D-Max towing a camper trailer had collided with a Toyota Camry.
The occupants in the Toyota became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed by Fire and Rescue NSW crews.
The driver of the Toyota - a 79-year-old man - was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital with head, neck and hand injuries.
While the passenger of the same vehicle - a 78-year-old female - was flown to Westmead Hospital with neck, chest, back and abdominal injuries.
The occupants of the Isuzu - a 44-year-old male driver, 44-year-old female passenger and 13-year-old male rear passenger - were not seriously injured.
The Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene and are looking into the events that led to the collision to determine the cause of the accident.
