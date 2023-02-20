Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst's movie man Noel Cowan is considering another memorabilia display

Updated February 20 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole and mayor Robert Taylor at the Australian movie memorabilia exhibition held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Australia Day.

BATHURST retiree Noel Cowan says there may be an opportunity to do another display after his recent presentation of Australian movie memorabilia proved successful.

