BATHURST retiree Noel Cowan says there may be an opportunity to do another display after his recent presentation of Australian movie memorabilia proved successful.
The mini display he set up at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Australia Day mainly consisted of 25 original souvenir movie programs - described by Mr Cowan as "magazine-size booklets from some of Australia's greatest movies and the theatres [cinemas] that showed them, covering the period from 1929 to 2009".
They were on display in the foyer at BMEC.
Mr Cowan said the oldest programs were from Sydney's opulent State Theatre (1929), the atmospheric Capitol Theatre, which started screening movies that same year, The Overlanders movie (1946), starring Australian icon Chips Rafferty, and from Jedda (1955), from distinguished film director Charles Chauvel.
He said the most recent were from the energetic musicals Moulin Rouge (2001), from director Baz Luhrmann, and Bran Nue Dae (2009), starring Jessica Mauboy.
Other titles (in descending decade order) included Babe, Shine, Crocodile Dundee, The Man From Snowy River, Hoodwink (which was partly filmed in Bathurst), Newsfront, Sunday Too Far Away, Ned Kelly and They're A Weird Mob, Mr Cowan said.
He said the Australian movie memorabilia display in Bathurst almost did not happen.
"I had, over the years, made approaches to our council about the idea, however, due to a long story, including delays caused by the coronavirus, it never got anywhere," he said.
"Therefore, I gave up on the idea until mid-last year, when I approached them again. As I did not see any progress, I treated the idea as again just Gone With The Wind.
"Then, late last year, some serious events happened.
"My longest and closest friend died suddenly. I was speaking to him one day and then, two days later, Les was gone.
"I knew him for 60 years and we went through school together.
"Shortly after, I got very ill and, upon recovery, prompted by what had happened, I decided that I would give the idea of offering to put together a free display of mainly very rare souvenir movie programs for Australian movies to council one last try.
"And, bingo, this time it was a yes from council.
"I could not have been happier with the result. The co-operation from everyone concerned, including mayor Robert Taylor, the events team and those at BMEC, in helping to get the project up and running, was terrific."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Due to space restrictions, Mr Cowan said the display was "fairly small and only utilised part of the Australian items I have".
"However, I am very pleased that the public had an opportunity to view the impressive covers from these very rare items from our wonderful film history.
"It is pleasing to see that interest in our film history is increasing and perhaps there may be another opportunity to do a larger Australian movie memorabilia display, preferably at a council venue, in Bathurst next year.
"We could also include photos of all Bathurst theatres and cinemas from the past to the present, which I was unable to contemplate this time due to the limited space available.
"I know that Alan McRae from the Bathurst District Historical Society would be able to contribute photos from his collection of past theatres [cinemas] in Bathurst and I have a few from the Charlotte Street Cinema.
"We could also include photos from our modern Metro Cinemas here, if they were happy to get involved. It would be a wonderful look into the 'then and now' of our cinemas.
"Someone asked me once why I bothered with all of this. This is my way of contributing to society and the arts.
"I would also like to resurrect another idea that I proposed previously, which was to arrange a display of movie items, from the 1920s or 30s or 40s, or from specific genres such as musicals, etc.
"An ideal time to start this would be during next year's Seniors' Festival, which I am certain would create a lot of interest."
