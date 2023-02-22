RONALD McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Orange want to hear from CEOs, board members or managers who are interested in a first-hand experience of how the organisation works.
The charity is calling for participants for its annual CEO Walk in My Shoes experience, which is being held on March 23 and 24.
Executive officer of RMHC Central West, Rebecca Walsh said the inaugural CEO Walk in My Shoes was held at RMHC Central West in 2022 and judging from the overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants, it was not only personally rewarding for participants, but a great way to support families in their time of need.
Chairman of the Parkes Chamber of Commerce and Director of Langlands Hanlon Geoff Rice agreed.
Mr Rice took part last year and has already put up his hand for the 2023 event in March.
"It was an absolutely amazing experience," he said.
"For me it was such an eye opener. I had no idea the RMHC Central West ran with minimal funding and relied so heavily on volunteers supporting a small staff, so this is why fundraising through the CEO Walk in My Shoes is so important for rural families," Mr Rice said.
Bronwyn Aberley the owner of Gorgeousness Pty Ltd. in Bathurst says she had a similar enriching experience when she took part last year.
"Taking part last year and getting to meet the families was very humbling - but it was also a fun experience," Ms Aberley said.
"I found it very enlightening as I didn't realise just exactly how much support was provided to families. It was a very positive experience," she said.
The immersive experience over a 24-hour period for anyone who comes forward to participate involves cooking and serving dinner and breakfast for families staying at the house.
As well, those taking part will be guided through real life scenarios, gaining a better understanding of what families go through while their child is receiving specialist or life saving treatment in Orange Hospital.
Ms Walsh said the seven participants involved last year came away from the event with a great sense of personal satisfaction.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Faces snapped snapping up a bargain at the Thrift Shop Market
"Everyone involved last year gave us wonderful feedback about how the experience gave them a grass roots understanding of not only what it takes to run the Orange house on a day-to-day basis, but the challenges faced by families who find themselves having to rush to Orange for emergency treatment for their baby, child or adolescent," Ms Walsh said.
The 2022 inaugural CEO Walk in My Shoes event run at Orange raised sufficient funds to finance families for 190 nights of accommodation and this year's event is hoping to exceed that figure.
Ms Walsh said families do not pay any money for their accommodation and are also supported with emergency meals, grocery items for self-catering, in-room toiletries, and gift bags of new books, toys and activities for the sick child in hospital.
"Since RMHC Central West opened, 9215 nights of no cost accommodation has been provided for 1151 families," she said.
"Volunteers from Orange and district have contributed an incredible 87,106 hours to support the three staff members in their roles in a collegiate approach to caring for families."
To register for CEO Walk in My Shoes please call Executive Officer Rebecca Walsh for more information on 6363 196 or go to the CEO Walk in My Shoes website, and click on Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West to register.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.