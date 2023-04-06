Design work to begin that will bring the city's BARN concept to life

WORK is progressing on plans for a dedicated cultural space in Bathurst where artists can stay, create and perform.
In July, 2022, Bathurst Regional Council received a grant of $4.78 million from the NSW Government to build the world class Bathurst Arts Residency NSW (BARN) facility at Chifley Dam.
The facility will complement the existing Hill End Artist in Residence program, which has provided an outlet for local, national and international visual artists to create work in the historic village for two decades.
That program was put on hold for 2022, while council renegotiating the lease terms of the cottages facilitating the program with National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Council is now making progress on the plans for the new cultural facility at the dam, having accepted the $434,973 tender from LCBB PTY LTD, trading as Sibling Architecture, to carry out the concept and detailed design of the BARN.
Council's general manager, David Sherley, said the design is expected to be returned to council by the end of the year.
The design will then be considered by council for adoption, before a tender goes out for suitable companies to carry out the construction works.
Council is anticipating the construction to start in 2024.
While the plans are still being developed, Stephen Champion indicated last year that the BARN will include multipurpose facilities to suit a variety of talent.
"We've got at least 15 metres by 15 metres of sprung floor, and there will space around the floor for directors and choreographers to observe work in progress," he said.
"There will also be space for works in progress outside the performance for space, at least nine metres of height for circus works and an outdoor development space matching the one indoors.
"It'll also include a communal dining room for 60 people, workshop facilities for prop creation, and the entire facility will overlook the dam's waterfront."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
