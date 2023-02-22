ON the lawn of the Oberon RSL Sub Branch, the words of former Turkish president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk greet passers-by.
The words were spoken after the First World War, assuring the mothers of Anzacs lost on Turkish soil that their sons are at peace at the heart of a friendly country.
It was a message of friendship and support - and now Oberon is returning the gesture.
When word reached Oberon of the devastating earthquake in Turkey, the Oberon RSL community jumped to action.
"Oberon has a very important connection with Turkey," RSL Sub Branch secretary Neville Stapleton said.
"Oberon formed a sister city relationship with the Turkish city of Eceabat in 2006. The Municipality of Eceabat is responsible for the upkeep of memorials and grave sites on the Gallipoli Peninsula."
And even though the town's sister city was not affected by the earthquake that has killed thousands of people, Oberon has formed a strong bond with the country.
"Friendships have been fostered through becoming sister cities, and we have Turkish friends in both Turkey and Auburn, another sister city," Mr Stapleton said.
"In fact, we are one of only three organisations in the world outside of Turkey to be authorised to display Ataturk's words.
"This relationship is still there and at the front of our minds at the sub branch."
Mr Stapleton said the branch had spoken to Turkish friends in Sydney, and offered help for the Turkish community at this devastating time.
He said to begin with, members of the Oberon community could make donations at the Oberon RSL Club.
He said several events and activities were in the works to raise funds for the Turkish people.
"They will be coming up - so keep an eye out for functions and events to raise funds for Turkey."
