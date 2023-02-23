Western Advocate

On the bus for the latest merino ewe competition | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
February 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kildara Glen studmaster Derek Treanor with his supreme champion Australian White at the recent Gulgong Show.

THE Bathurst Merino Association Maiden Merino Ewe Competition will be held on properties on Friday, March 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.