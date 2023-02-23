THE Bathurst Merino Association Maiden Merino Ewe Competition will be held on properties on Friday, March 3.
Teams are drawn from the Blayney, Millthorpe area and they will be judged by noted sheep classer Allan Clarke and Grassy Creek studmaster Michael Corkhill.
Charges per person are as follows:
The bus will leave the McDonald's rear car park at 7.30am and return by 5pm.
Presentation dinner will be at Bathurst Harness Racing Club, College Road.
Bookings by February 27. Contact Kirby, 0401 402 351; email bma@outlook.com.au
ORGANISERS of Merino ewe competitions in some districts are working hard to attract enough teams to fill a day's program.
A recent event at West Wyalong attracted only four entries.
Up the road to Crookwell, their competition covered two full days and had more than 50 attendees each day.
These events are of value for a learning exercise with a few pearls of wisdom (or otherwise).
When owners of each competing team are asked for a comment on their flock, some have made quite a speech.
When Bob Lindsay was asked to comment on his top-notch Willow Glen team some years ago, he took a deep breath and said: "What can I say? There they are."
Please enjoy this year's event on Friday, March 3.
THE burst of late summer heat has made us careful of fire risks and is showing the value of shade trees.
Mobs of 40 or so kangaroos are happy to share the shade (especially willow trees) with cattle or sheep and all the animals know the coolness of these trees.
Most farm storage dams are close to capacity and many landholders have updated water bores and tanks during a run of profitable years.
While some governments have plans afoot for wind and solar energy generation, there are a lot of farmers who have replaced windmills with solar-driven water pumping systems.
Comments are often made that persistent windy days don't occur often enough to guarantee water supply to homes and livestock. Most are very satisfied with solar energy pumping units.
REPORTS from New England Merino studs that sold late in the district's series tell of limited demand and clearances of around 60 per cent.
One studmaster of a long-established stud said: "We were expecting today to be tough. We've been quite short of labour, but our family has shown tremendous support to get us to today."
Another studmaster said it was a tough enough day 30 years ago when every paddock in the New England had sheep in it and now a lot of those operations have turned to cattle.
The shortage of shearers, wool handlers and general sheep industry workers is certainly having an effect and the prospect of owning or handling unmulesed Merinos is proving a real turn-off for landholders.
POSITIVE signs from store cattle sales across three states are showing us that store values have reached a very solid floor.
Buyer strength for well-bred female cattle, PTIC heifers and cows with calves is obvious and the anticipated autumn break should see prices increase.
The 14- to 18-month-old heifers selling between $1600 and $2000 and well-bred weaner heifers at around $1500 seem to be the order of the day and they must present good value for both buyer and seller.
CONGRATULATIONS to former mayor of Bathurst and Evans councils Norm Mann and his wife Janette, who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They have operated the "Urinca" property, downstream of Bathurst, for many years.
FOR any of us who are feeling weighed down by problems, please consider: a boring machine working on the Snowy 2 hydro scheme is hopelessly bogged in a tunnel that is 70 metres below ground level.
The machine weighs more than 2700 tonnes.
MUM made a surprise visit to an older unit that her son and three friends shared while at uni.
She tapped on the door and called: "Is this where James Smith lives?"
"Yep," a girl's voice called back, "just leave him on the porch and we'll drag him in later."
***
JOE was rising five and his mum was improving his manners.
She locked herself in the bathroom until young son hammered on the door.
"You'll have to wait; there's a lady in here," his mum said.
The young bloke yelled: "Who's in there with you mum?"
SONG for the week: Darby's Castle.
