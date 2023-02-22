Western Advocate

Begonia House in bloom and Bathurst's moment on the world stage | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
February 23 2023 - 10:00am
Athletics Kenya president Lt Gen Jackson Tuwei (Rtd), World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe, mayor Robert Taylor, councillor Graeme Hanger and National Olympic Committee president and World Athletics Ambassador Lt Col Paul Tergat.

MACHATTIE Park features some of the most picturesque and iconic gardens in the region and the Begonia House, located near the park's rotunda, is now open with an impressive display of flowers for our community to enjoy.

Local News

