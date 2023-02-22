MACHATTIE Park features some of the most picturesque and iconic gardens in the region and the Begonia House, located near the park's rotunda, is now open with an impressive display of flowers for our community to enjoy.
The opening times are 9am to 4pm weekdays and 11am to 3pm weekends (closed Good Friday).
The display is expected to run through until the end of April.
For more information, visit bathurst.nsw.gov.au
TICKETS are now on sale for the round nine NRL Telstra Premiership match between Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 29.
I am looking forward to the city hosting another action-packed NRL clash.
The event builds on our city's strong reputation as a destination for major sporting events and we have invested in our sporting facilities to ensure they attract premium events such as the NRL.
A pre-sale for Panthers members will be available 24 hours prior to tickets going on sale for the general public.
Ticket options include general admission, grandstand, corporate hospitality and the new Ultimate Footy Pass.
More information and tickets are available at bathurstnrl.com.au
MORE than 500 athletes from 68 countries descended on our city over the weekend for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama.
Athletes tackled not only the gruelling course but intense heat to participate in the event.
There was a wonderful atmosphere at the track with approximately 6000 spectators.
Hosting a successful event of this calibre proves that no matter what event it is, our city has the facilities and the capacity to deliver and to be placed on the world stage.
I would like to thank all the volunteers and staff who helped put this event together. Without your dedication and commitment, it would not have been such a success.
