'I've got nothing to hide': Man proudly declares in court he uses weed daily

A MAN'S unapologetic declaration that he has proudly used drugs for "years" has earned him a criminal conviction, after he admitted in open court to possessing cannabis.
A self-represented Luke Isaac Huston, 41, of Piper Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police said they were patrolling the Bathurst area on the morning of December 16 last year when they saw a blue Honda Jazz travelling along Rocket Street, court papers noted.
Police conducted a check on the vehicle's registration, which showed it had expired four days prior, before they stopped the driver - later identified as Huston - on Vale Road.
After they introduced themselves, police said they could smell a strong scent of cannabis wafting from inside the car.
The court heard Huston was "extremely" talkative with police as he fidgeted with his hands and had a nervous demeanour.
After he submitted a positive roadside oral drug test for cannabis, Huston was arrested and searched by police, who found two pill containers painted black and a metal grinder in his right pocket.
Huston told police the containers were for his "medicine" before he later admitted to using them for cannabis, which he claimed to smoke daily for anxiety.
Police said they opened the containers and a plastic resealable bag in a tobacco pouch and found green vegetable matter, which was later confirmed to be 50.98 grams of marijuana.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he underwent secondary testing and was charged for possession.
During sentencing, Huston told the court he is a habitual cannabis user and has "nothing to hide".
"I use it for anxiety ... I've used it for years," he said.
Magistrate C Farnan - who noted Huston's pending driving with drug charge - fined him $300 for the offence.
