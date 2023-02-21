I support my local paper and I support this current campaign

RE: Campaign for local newspapers.
I am writing to strongly support the current campaign being run by rural and regional newspapers.
The campaign is simple:
1) That there will be one full page of state government advertising in every local paper each week.
2) That 2020 legislation be reversed so that local councils are required to openly advertise their decisions in local papers rather than solely on local council websites.
These are two reasonable requests.
We have seen a significant lessening of support for our local papers over the past few decades but the paper is still integral to communication and connection within rural and regional communities and deserves our support.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
I subscribe to the Western Advocate online. For around the price of one cup of coffee per week, I receive a full digital copy of the paper every day - no different to buying a hard copy.
I feel as though I am making a small but real contribution towards keeping our paper going but understand greater support is needed through state and local government support.
Daniel Andrews has guaranteed one full page of Victorian Government advertising in every regional paper every week.
It is reasonable to expect that the NSW Government do the same.
I note Paul Toole is regularly photographed in local papers, resulting in thousands of dollars of free publicity.
I therefore ask Mr Toole to provide a guarantee to enact the campaign questions.
It is not an onerous request and will benefit the large and small communities he represents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.