COFFEE has proven to be a great fundraising tool for the Lions Club of Mount Panorama and soon it will be expanding its brewing power.
The club has received three different grants that, combined, will allow it to purchase a proper coffee van to use at its monthly markets.
District governor Michael Ryan said that the club has been using a box trailer and, while it works, the club knows it would be more efficient if it had a proper coffee van.
"We run the Riverside Markets down at Berry Park on the first Saturday each month," he said.
"We had a lot of difficulty getting a consistent attendance from a coffee van or a coffee outlet.
"We started to do it ourselves out of a box trailer, so we thought we should get a proper one to be more efficient."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The club applied for grants to help fund the project and was successful in getting $20,000 from the NSW government's Community Building Partnership fund, $5000 from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, and a Simplot grant of $2500.
The full $27,500 is intended to be put towards the purchase of a coffee van.
"We are in the process of researching now. We've got to find a really good used one or relatively cheap new one," Mr Ryan said.
It is hoped the van will be up and running by the end of the year.
One of the club's main purposes is to give back to its community, which it has done in many ways, including through purchasing $53,000 worth of equipment for Bathurst Hospital.
Mr Ryan said the coffee van will allow the club to continue putting money back into meaningful projects for the community.
"It will probably raise many times its value, which will be put back into the community or national projects, like the floods," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.