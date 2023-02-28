Western Advocate

Lions Club of Mount Panorama to upgrade its market coffee offering

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Lions Club of Mount Panorama receiving a $20,000 cheque from Member for Bathurst Paul Toole. Picture supplied

COFFEE has proven to be a great fundraising tool for the Lions Club of Mount Panorama and soon it will be expanding its brewing power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.