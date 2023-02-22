SIX Bathurst songwriters and two from O'Connell will perform when the Inland Sea of Sound kicks off with a bang on Thursday.
The music festival is being headlined this year by recent Paul Kelly tour-mate Gordi and Australian blues legend Ash Grunwald - but before they perform in the CBD on the weekend, the Inland Sea focus will be on Keppel Street.
At a gala event at Keystone 1889 on Thursday (February 23), the Regional Song Writing Contest Finalist Showcase will return.
A hit at the festival last year, the showcase will this year feature 15 songs (selected from 31 applicants by an industry panel) being performed live.
The songs will be backed by a band made up of six leading Bathurst musicians, including Kris Schubert.
As well as Cameron Love, Harriet Fahey, Ava Giddings, Layla Grace Stark, Liam Gildea and Sidney Speirs from Bathurst and Emily Butler and Charlotte Bertwistle from O'Connell, the showcase will feature songwriters from throughout the region.
Two winning songwriters, selected by the panel and by popular vote on the night, will receive a weekend studio recording package and other prizes.
Tickets for the showcase are available on the Inland Sea of Sound website.
MEANWHILE, Inland Sea of Sound organisers say twilight recitals at the War Memorial Carillon will be included in the line-up of free entertainment in Kings Parade this Friday and Saturday, February 24 and 25.
They say the twilight recitals will feature a specially commissioned work written for the Carillon, composed by Sydney carillonist and composer Daniel Guo and premiered by Bathurst carillonist Jennifer Roberts, on the Friday and Saturday nights.
Mr Guo was awarded second prize in the 2020 Guild of Carillonneurs in North America Warner Arrangements and Transcriptions Competition for his arrangement of a Korean folk song.
"In this piece, I have aimed to show the capability of the Bathurst Carillon as best as possible, utilising the full range of the bells and idiomatic gestures for the instrument," he said.
"It is based on the idea of waves, and a continuous ebb and flow in dynamics and tempo.
"For an event called the Sea of Sound, it is hard to resist writing a piece around the note of C - it begins on C, ends on C, and there are a fair few Cs in the middle."
Ms Roberts said she is excited to premiere the work at both twilight recitals, along with other Carillon repertoire.
She will be joined by fellow carillonist Denise Garland, who will perform on the Friday night.
More information on the twilight recitals is available on the Inland Sea of Sound website.
