Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Declan Prior bests his brother Sebastian in Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club round five handicap race

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
February 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers battle it out in Wallabies handicap race

IN A battle between two brothers, Declan Prior has finished ahead of his older sibling Sebastian in the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club fifth round event on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.