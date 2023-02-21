Brothers battle it out in Wallabies handicap race

IN A battle between two brothers, Declan Prior has finished ahead of his older sibling Sebastian in the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club fifth round event on Sunday.
In what was a handicap race, Declan finished first in a time of 58:59, ahead of Sebastian, who recorded a time of 59:58.
Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club president Gavin Borg said it was great to see a healthy contest between the two Prior brothers.
"They're two young fellas, so it was good to see them step up," he said.
"It was definitely good to see them go head-to-head. There was definitely some brotherly rivalry there. It was really good to see."
Angela Smith won the women's event in a time of 58:25, ahead of Virgina van Gend (1:00:26) and Katie Prior (1:02:18) in second and third respectively.
Borg said Smith was able to smash her personal best.
"I think she beat her PB by about five minutes," he said.
"I think the top three smashed their times from the whole season. They've all stepped up over the season, getting better and better. It's really good."
Sunday's event was much smaller than normal, with the World Athletics Cross Country Championships taking away a number of regular competitors.
Borg said it made things more manageable on the day.
"Being a handicap round, it made it a bit more manageable with the smaller numbers," he said.
"It was still a good turn. We had this locked in before the Cross Country dates were confirmed, so it was a bit unfortunate. But it is what it is."
The handicap race offered a chance for some less-experienced competitors to have a chance at taking line honours.
"We get the average time from all the whole season," Borg said.
"We got people starting at certain times, so pretty much everyone could finish at the same time, to make it more competitive.
"It gives the newer or less-experienced a bit more of a chance to take line honours, which is what we're aiming for. It definitely worked. Dave Prior put a lot of work into that, so credit to him."
