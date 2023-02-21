SCHOOLS from across the city will come together in strong numbers at Learmonth Park this Thursday to take part in the Paul Kelly Cup.
It's the first stage of the annual primary school Australian rules competition for Bathurst competitors, who are aiming to progress through to the Central West finals, Regional finals and then the state finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Central West AFL competition and development coordinator Casey White said it was great to see lots of teams and schools giving the event a go.
"Across all carnivals we've ended up with 65 teams, which is almost double what we've had in previous years," he said.
"It's really exciting to see the growth across the region, not just in Bathurst. Our Bathurst carnival will have twice as many teams compared to last year, 16 teams, spread across half a dozen schools."
Assumption School won both the boys and girls' competitions at the Bathurst carnival back in 2020, but the initial COVID-19 breakout prevented the next carnival from taking place.
Holy Family then mimicked that effort the following year as their boys and girls each qualified from the local event.
Last year Holy Family's girls side made it through to the state finals.
The Cowra carnival took place on Monday and Dubbo on Tuesday, with Bathurst to come on Thursday and Orange on Friday.
"It's a massive week for our team but it's obviously worth it when we're coming so close to pre-season for junior footy and junior recruitment," White said.
"Having 30 schools involved means that's more teachers getting a feel for AFL, and it means 1,000 kids are out there playing - a lot of them for the first time.
"We want to get more kids playing footy and organised sport, and this is a great chance for them to get a taste of it.
"Whilst there's a competitive side to it, it's obviously a safe and supportive place with so many AFL support staff helping them through their games."
