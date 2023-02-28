SINGER Matt Goodluck well remembers his last visit to Bathurst with the Echoes of Pink Floyd show.
It's the weather that sticks in his mind - and it wasn't even winter on the Central Tablelands at the time.
"We performed there [at Bathurst] back in May 2021 as part of our Journey Through Time tour," he said as Echoes of Pink Floyd prepares for a return visit.
"It was a beautiful theatre, but I do remember it being particularly cold!
"Interesting fact: our keyboard player [Paul Bindig] lived in Bathurst for about three years, so I think he really enjoyed coming back.
"A couple of the boys in the band are big car racing enthusiasts, so they were quite keen to get out to Mount Panorama and do a lap of the racetrack there, too."
The latest touring show for Echoes of Pink Floyd - described as Australia's premier Pink Floyd tribute - is a homage to the English band's 1980s live album The Delicate Sound of Thunder.
The show will be visiting Victoria, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania over the course of the year.
Asked if there is anything the band members want to see or do while they are in Bathurst, Goodluck said a pub meal might be an option.
"Unfortunately, we don't get a whole lot of time to get out and see the attractions of the places we visit as we're usually pretty pressed for time and then we're off early the next morning to the next gig or back home," he said.
"If we're lucky, we might get to have a meal at the local pub, which actually is always a really nice thing to do.
"However, like I said, last time we were there a couple of the boys got up early to go and see the racetrack."
And in terms of any difference between country and city audiences, Goodluck said there was a distinction.
"I'd say there are some subtle differences," he said.
"Country audiences are usually quite vocal and I think they really appreciate the effort we've made to come and play their town.
"City audiences are often spoilt for choice when it comes to touring acts, but country towns, not as much.
"We try to come out and meet the fans after a show and it's always great to have a chat and hear their stories of what this amazing music means to them."
Echoes of Pink Floyd will perform at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Friday, March 24.
