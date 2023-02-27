Western Advocate

Bathurst Region Vignerons Association busy boosting business

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 28 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rock Forest Vineyard owners Trish Pearse and David Allen are proud members of the Bathurst Region Vignerons Association. Picture by Amy Rees

LIKE a fine wine, Bathurst vignerons have been fermenting and bottling beverages for decades, however the region is still not very-well known for its wineries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.