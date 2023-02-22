Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jayden Brasier scores century as Bathurst under 14s defeat Dubbo Blue in final regular round match of Central West Cricket Council

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
February 22 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Brasier. Picture contributed.

HE'S already scored a century the under 14s in Central West Cricket Council and on Sunday, Jayden Brasier was at it again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.