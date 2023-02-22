HE'S already scored a century the under 14s in Central West Cricket Council and on Sunday, Jayden Brasier was at it again.
The Bathurst youngster belted an undefeated 100 off 109 balls, to guide his team to an eight-wicket win over Dubbo Blue at Morse Park 2 and in turn securing hosting rights for the final at the same venue this Sunday.
Bathurst under 14s coach Josh Willcox was in awe of Brasier's performance.
"It was pretty incredible to watch," he said.
"It was great mentality for Jayden to get the runs and take advantage."
Braiser scored a century back in the second round of the competition, another undefeated 100 off just 85 balls, as he helped guide his team to a easy nine-wicket win over Orange.
Willcox said he's grateful to have a player like Brasier in his team, who is in turn the captain.
"He's an all-round great player and he leads by example," he said.
"To have him as captain is just a great asset to our team."
Lochlan Shoemark (19) and Kobe Muir (23) also put on some decent scores in the chase, while Flynn Waddell was not out on 0.
"We have a strong top four that we take a lot of pride in," Willcox said.
"We always put a message to the boys that someone in that top four has to put a score on and lead by example."
And while Brasier starred with the bat, the bowling duties were shared well around the team.
Bathurst had won the toss and elected to bowl, with 10 players get the chance to bowl against the Dubbo batters, helping restrict the visitors to 6-170 off their 50 overs.
Lochlan Shoemark and William Clements took two wickets each, while Riley Goodsell and Grayson Jacobsen both snagged one each.
And while he didn't get a wicket, Oliver Hamer's bowling was tight, with figures of 0-9 off six overs, with one maiden, helping restrict Dubbo Blue to 6-170 off their 50 overs.
The fact that 10 players had the chance to bowl was a sign of Bathurst's depth according to Willcox.
"It was just an example of how much depth we've got in our bowling attack," he said.
"Once again we used nine bowlers and all of them contributed in some way. It's just great to see they're really hitting their straps coming into the final on Sunday."
Willcox said his players will be excited at the prospect of a home final.
"The boys will definitely go out playing with confidence, sticking to what they know and how they've played this season," he said.
"They all will be looking forward to having a home final, which will be really exciting for them and hopefully we can put on a good game."
In the other match of the round, Dubbo White claimed a five-wicket win over Mudgee to secure a spot in the decider.
In the under 12s, Bathurst enjoyed a massive 135-run win over Dubbo Blue but it wasn't enough to book a spot in the decider, with Dubbo White to face Western Girls in the decider at Victoria Park 2 on Sunday.
