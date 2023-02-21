SHADOW minister for health, Ryan Park, says a NSW Labor government would focus on staff more than buildings to give Bathurst the healthcare services it deserves.
He joined Bathurst candidate Cameron Shaw outside the city's public hospital on Tuesday, February 21 to speak to healthcare workers about the situation they are facing day after day.
Mr Park said that they had serious concerns about staff shortages and were feeing unsupported by hospital management, a situation he sees as unacceptable.
He was also concerned about the recent loss of Bathurst Hospital's medical registrar training accreditation.
"A hospital like this plays an important role in delivering healthcare in the Central West and I want to make sure that it is performing the best it can, and quite clearly the staff that I've spoken to have got some concerns, particularly about staff shortages and about the responsiveness of management to their concerns," he said.
"If elected, this is going to have to be a priority.
"I've made it very clear that the biggest challenge I face, if elected and given the privilege in a month's time, is making sure that we've got adequate staff, that we retain adequate staff and we recruit adequate staff, because new buildings don't deliver health services, people do.
"We have to have a shift in focus away from ribbon cutting and back onto staffing."
A $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital was announced in mid 2022 by the current Liberal-Nationals government.
Mr Park said Labor would follow through on those plans, but would be putting more attention on staffing the improved public hospital.
"We're not going to be cancelling hospital redevelopments, but our focus has got to be away from where the government has been for the last decade and that is, in my view, they haven't focussed enough on the healthcare workers and the delivery of healthcare services within those hospitals," he said.
"There's been a focus on new hospitals and new buildings; there hasn't been a focus on how do we adequately staff them, and that's what I'm going to try and bring to the position if given the privilege by the people of NSW in a month's time."
It's something Mr Shaw said he wholeheartedly agrees with.
While happy to see significant funds committed by the current government, he knows that money is only one part of the problem at Bathurst Hospital.
"If that $200 million is going towards building the upgrade, there's no point in having a really nice building with no staff in it," Mr Shaw said.
"If we don't have the correct staff and the correct number of staff to run that, it's just going to be another empty hospital."
Both he and Mr Park said they want the future of the Bathurst Hospital to be informed by the staff, which is why they wanted to hear their concerns firsthand on Tuesday.
"If we listen, we can fix things," he said.
The NSW Labor Party has made several key promises in regards to health staffing.
These include funding an additional 500 paramedics in the first term of government, employing a further 1200 nurses and midwives, funding an additional 29 McGrath Breast Care Nurses across NSW, and introducing minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels to public hospitals.
But, there's a key question that has to be answered: how do you recruit more staff to an industry that has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons?
Mr Park admitted it will be a challenge, but he hopes the proposed safe staffing policy will help to retain existing nurses and midwives, while giving new people the peace of mind that they'll be supported when they enter the health workforce.
"It's a challenge after 10 years of understaffing and under resourcing our hospitals. It's become a real challenge to recruit and retain people," he said.
"It's why our safe staffing policy for nurses and midwives is so important, because it changes the way we staff.
"It goes from a randomness in terms of the staffing, to a much more regimented model, particularly starting in our emergency departments, moving into other parts of the hospital in that four-year period [of government]."
Nurses and midwives across the state and in Bathurst have been crying out for better staff-to-patient ratios, with that being one of their key demands as they went on strike multiple times in 2022.
They have also asked for pay rises.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.