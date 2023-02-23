Western Advocate
Court

David John Hussein, 56, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of common assault

By Court Reporter
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
'Don't you dare': Man threatens to punch woman in a wheelchair

THREATENING to punch a woman, who uses a wheelchair, has brought a man with a "limited record" before court.

