'Don't you dare': Man threatens to punch woman in a wheelchair

THREATENING to punch a woman, who uses a wheelchair, has brought a man with a "limited record" before court.
David John Hussein, 56, of Vittoria Street, West Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 to common assault.
According to court documents, Hussein was speaking with a neighbour out the front of his Bathurst home about 11.25am on February 12 this year in relation to his dog's barking.
The victim - who was in her wheelchair about one metre from Hussein - asked him to calm down before he turned to face her and raised his fist, which made the victim think he was going to punch her.
"Don't you (expletive) dare," the witness said to Hussein, whose actions were captured on high definition CCTV footage.
The court heard Hussein threw his wedding ring on the ground in front of the victim and tossed his phone on the road before he went for a walk. At the same time, the witness called police who arrived about 12.15pm and got a statement from the victim.
Police said they found Hussein in a vehicle outside of a Vittoria Street home. Once he got out of the car, he was arrested by police.
Due to Hussein's behaviour, he was handcuffed before he was transported to Bathurst Police Station and charged.
Hussein's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Primrose, told the court during sentencing his client has had no contact with the victim since the incident and does not have any prior instances of similar nature on his record.
Magistrate C Farnan said in reply that she was particularly concerned not only about the assault, but the fact the woman was in a wheelchair.
"The woman had little chance to protect herself. Clearly he [Hussein] was upset but that's no excuse for threatening physical violence," Magistrate Farnan said.
Hussein was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
