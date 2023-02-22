THE more that you know, the more places you'll go.
And, for more than 500 students with the determination to know more, the places they're going are far and wide, after making the decision to study at Bathurst Charles Sturt University.
Orientation week at Bathurst CSU began on Tuesday, February 22, with students invited to a welcoming event, followed by a market day held on the library lawn, campus tours and university information sessions.
A total of 2,410 students are beginning their journey with Bathurst CSU this week, with more than 500 of these students choosing to study on campus.
This is something that CSU's acting executive director, division of students Sandra Sharpham is extremely excited about.
"There's 11 per cent more students than we've had previously coming to study on campus, and there's a real buzz," she said.
This buzz was only increased by the amount of activities provided at the campus.
"There's some great events happening over the week, so students will be having movie nights, trivia nights, dress up nights, as well as learning about the courses they're going to study ... and pick up loads of free snacks," Ms Sharpham said.
The vast array of activities and learning options are just a few of the reasons as to why Ms Sharpham believes so many students choose to study at CSU.
"One of the big things at Charles Sturt University is that a lot of our courses, students can get their hands on things, whether it be in a lab, in workplace learning, in some of our simulations," she said.
"They're really keen to do that practical experience alongside the theory that's going to lead to them getting the job that they want at the end.
"It's one of the reasons people come, because they're having a great time while they're here, building all of those extra skills that make a great employee."
The development of these skills is something that has proven to be beneficial, as Charles Sturt University has the highest graduate employment rate of Australian universities.
The most popular courses for students beginning their university education in Bathurst are paramedicine, communication, nursing and teaching.
One student who is commencing her studies in education at Bathurst CSU, is Jess Russell, who will be living on campus after moving from her home town on Sydney's North Shore.
"I'm studying K-12 teaching," Ms Russell said.
Despite still finding her feet, Ms Russell said that she was feeling pretty good about the move.
"I just wanted something new, I've lived in the city my whole life and so something new out further west is exciting and new and different," she said.
Adding to the excitement was the potential to create new, lasting friendships with those in her course.
"My favourite thing has been meeting people and the different people in my course," she said.
"Everyone is really friendly which is important."
As well as developing new relationships, Ms Russell said she was keen to begin the teaching course, after coming to university straight from school, as becoming a teacher has been her lifelong dream.
"It's just nice to get the degree, so I can get out there and do what I know I want to do," she said.
Ms Russell will be just one of the students who will be joining 5,507 continuing students studying through Bathurst Charles Sturt University.
