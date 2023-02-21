Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Margaret Kenny wins silver medal in Masters World Championship race at Mount Panorama

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Kenny (left) celebrates her podium finish alongside Victoria Gunn (first) and Robyn Basman (third). Picture contributed.

MARGARET Kenny fared strongest among a sea of Bathurst competitors eager to make the most of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships taking place in their home city across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.