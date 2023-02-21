MARGARET Kenny fared strongest among a sea of Bathurst competitors eager to make the most of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships taking place in their home city across the weekend.
The National and Oceania Championships representative performed above her expectations on the way to a silver medal in Sunday's Masters 60 Women's World Championships six kilometre run at Mount Panorama.
Kenny completed three loops of the challenging course in a time of 31 minutes and 45 seconds to secure the runner-up result behind Victoria Gunn (31:13).
Robyn Basman (32:43) was third.
Kenny also teamed up with fellow Bathurst runner Mark Windsor in the Masters 60 Mixed Relay, where they finished sixth in a time of 19:50.
The silver medal came as a pleasant surprise to Kenny.
"I was competing against people I know from other events that I go in, so I had a fair idea of who I was up against. I was pleased with my efforts on the day for the 6km run, and coming second was fabulous - and a bit of a surprise," she said.
"I knew three of the other competitors up there quite well, and there were two of them that I thought I wouldn't be able to beat, but I managed a second.
"Fortunately they brought the masters events forward, so it wasn't as hot as what the main event experienced, but it was still mighty hot out there. It was a challenging course as well."
Kenny has been running for about as long as she can remember, enjoying success in middle and long distance running through primary and high school.
After she spent more time around netball in her adult sporting career she eventually gravitated back towards the running scene.
Now she's hooked on it.
"When I retired I got into parkrun. A few people commented that my times seemed to be pretty good for someone who wasn't doing a whole lot of running," Kenny said.
"That gave me focus to improve my running. My first hit out from that point was probably the Pan Pacifics, and then I got involved in the Country, State and National Champs through NSW Masters Athletics.
"I've done the Oceania Masters as well and I did the Australian Mountain Running Championships last year as well. When things come up it tends to be a way to travel.
"It's great getting to know people and we're all supporting one another. Even though it's competitive it's an encouraging environment.
"It's also been great getting some much support from local parkrunners who have shown an interest in what I'm doing."
Kenny was pleased to be involved with the World Athletics Cross Country Championships both on and off the track, allowing her to soak up as much of the atmosphere as possible.
"I volunteered for a couple of days before I competed, and I got to meet all sorts of people who were involved in world athletics, whether it be with officials, athletes and media," she said.
"Hats off to Jenn [Arnold] and Steve [Jackson] for the amount of work they've done for bringing the event to Bathurst.
"Steve Moneghetti was in my age group so Mark Windsor, who I partnered up with, was stoked to be able to say he ran against him. When you're out there running against people like that it's amazing. They're in a totally different league to me.
"Being able to the teams from Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda was great. They're such amazing runners."
