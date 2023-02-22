DEJORJA and Co have been named the best Bathurst business to celebrate Uruguay, with their arrangement being announced the winner of the Adopt a Country Window Display Competition.
The competition run by Bathurst Regional Council was aimed to celebrate the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, which were held over the weekend of February 18 and 19.
Over 70 local businesses took part in the competition.
These businesses transformed their storefronts into passionate patriotic displays, highlighting the best of the best of their allocated country.
It was all part of the initiative to showcase the importance of hosting such a prestigious event in Bathurst, and also provided incentive for local businesses to get on board, with six major cash prizes up for grabs.
The winner of the major cash prize was DeJorja and Co, with owner Megan Fawkner happily being $2500 richer, after splitting the $5000 prizemoney evenly with co-worker and co-decorator Bernadette Sparke.
"It's so amazing, I can't believe it," Ms Fawkner said.
The DeJorja and Co display comprised of four mannequins dressed in blue, white and yellow athletic wear, to represent the Uruguayan flag and the four Uruguayan athletes competing.
These mannequins were also adorned with the printed faces of each athlete, as well as a profile of their names, ages, achievements and personal bests.
The addition of these models was made extra special, when athlete Maria Pia Fernandez went into the store to check out the exhibit for herself.
"Maria came in, and she was just blown away with the shopfront and the presentation and the effort that we went into to do a bit of research on the World Athletics webpage, to get their personal bests and profiles and so forth," Ms Fawkner said.
To compliment the display of 'athletes' was a Uruguayan beach theme.
"I didn't know too much about Uruguay, but in my research I found out that it's all about beaches," Ms Fawkner said.
"We've got our beach theme over here, with surfboards and a cabana, and it's [Uruguay] also very popular for markets, so you can see we've got our Uruguay markets over there, with all the fresh fruit and vegetables and things like that."
All of the items for the display were locally sourced, with some authentic Uruguayan items being donated from a member of the community.
"When we had the window on full display, a lady came in and she said, 'What is going on here?' so I explained about the athletics, and she said, 'I'm actually from Uruguay,' and she actually brought in some products for us," Ms Fawkner said.
"She brought a little poncho and a hat that they wear in Uruguay ... and she brought in a special drink that they drink over there, so it was lovely to have her input in it as well."
The whole setup took around eight hours to complete, between finding and building some items for display.
"We certainly spent a bit of time and effort getting it together, so it was great that we were rewarded with winning," Ms Fawkner said.
Ms Fawkner said she was extremely grateful to Bathurst Regional Council.
"I want to congratulate the local council on such a great initiative, it just made the town boom and come alive while the athletics was on," she said.
