Western Advocate

DeJorja and Co named the winner of the Adopt a Country Window Display Competition

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DeJorja and co owner Megan Fawkner and Bernadette Sparke with their winning window display. Picture by Alise McIntosh

DEJORJA and Co have been named the best Bathurst business to celebrate Uruguay, with their arrangement being announced the winner of the Adopt a Country Window Display Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.