Stormy weather: 30mm in 30 minutes at Newbridge, flash flooding at Orange, electricity out in rural areas

5PM UPDATE
The Bureau of Meteorology says 32 millimetres of rain was recorded at Newbridge, south-west of Bathurst, in 30 minutes this afternoon as storms rolled through the region.
The bureau says the burst of rain at Newbridge came from 3.15pm.
In a different direction from Bathurst, blackouts have been reported in north, east and south Orange and flash flooding on Anson Street, Bathurst Road, Summer Street and large areas of east Orange after the wild weather passed through there this afternoon.
Central Bathurst hasn't yet had the big rain, but it's certainly had the temperature change associated with the stormy weather.
The city was 30 degrees at 2pm, 25 degrees at 4pm and 21 degrees at 4.50pm.
The Essential Energy website still shows an area that includes Vittoria, Guyong, Fitzgeralds Mount and Kings Plains as being without electricity since 2.10pm.
3.30PM UPDATE
ELECTRICITY is out across an area that includes rural areas to the west and south-west of Bathurst as storms roll across the Central Tablelands this afternoon.
The Essential Energy website shows an area that includes Vittoria, Guyong, Fitzgeralds Mount and Kings Plains as being without electricity since 2.10pm.
Meanwhile, a new Bureau of Meteorology severe thunderstorm warning, issued at 3.09pm, again includes Bathurst in an area that might be affected by heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours.
Bathurst's neighbour Blayney went from 28 degrees at 1pm to just 16 degrees at 3pm as the weather change came through.
3PM UPDATE:
A GRASS fire on the outskirts of Bathurst has been contained and extinguished, Fire and Rescue NSW says.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the call about the fire - on the Mid Western Highway at Robin Hill, near Cherry Lane - came in at 2.20pm and crews were there just before 2.30pm.
He said the message that the fire had been contained came in at 2.45pm.
The spokesman said the area of grass was about 500 square metres.
He said Rural Fire Service crews were now blacking out the area.
EARLIER
IT'S another afternoon, another thunderstorm warning as summer refuses to go quietly this year.
A Bureau of Meteorology warning issued at 2.22pm, which includes the Central Tablelands, says heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones are possible over the next several hours at locations including Bathurst and Orange.
It follows Bathurst being included in two similar warnings on Monday afternoon.
As of 2.45pm, the radar showed storms to Bathurst's south-west and south-east, including heavy rain over Blayney.
