Rooke's Adamstown to face off in double-header against Bathurst WPL clubs

HE'S BEEN involved in Bathurst football for decades but on Saturday Mark Rooke will arrive at Proctor Park with the opposition.
Rooke, who enters his second year helping out in the coaching ranks at Adamstown Rosebud, will be on the sideline when the Newcastle-based club takes on his old club Bathurst '75 in a trial match.
Early in the day Adamstown's reserve grade team is expected to clash with Panorama too, on what will be Adamstown's last major hit-out before its regular season gets underway the following weekend.
"We start the following weekend and we didn't have a game this weekend, so I just tossed the idea around with the club," he said.
"They're happy to come out and promote a bit of football, which is good. It'll help out '75 and Panorama with their preparations too."
Panorama's match is expected to kick-off at Proctor Park at 2pm, followed by the Bathurst '75 match at 4pm.
Due to seeding on the three main fields at Proctor Park, it's most likely the match will be played on either field four or five.
Rooke originally became involved with Adamstown with his son Ryan at the club in 2022, while another of his sons Mitch was playing for Lambton Jaffas in the same city.
Mitch has made the move to NPL Victoria first grade club Bentleigh Greens, making his debut last Friday night in a 3-1 defeat to North Geelong Warriors, however, Ryan is still at Adamstown for 2023.
There's a chance Ryan may face his brother Tom in Saturday's trial match between Adamstown and Bathurst '75, with Tom featuring heavily in the royal blues' 2022 Western Premier League season.
"Last year two of my boys - Ryan and Mitch - were playing up in Newcastle, so I was just going along to support them," he said.
"I was going up most weekends and I happened to know the head coach at Adamstown - David Rosewarne.
"I knocked a few ideas around and helped out last year with the reserve grade and this year I'm lucky enough to be given the assistant coach role in first grade.
"I'm really happy about that and I'm enjoying my time for sure."
Rooke is just hoping Saturday's trial match can be an enjoyable trip for the two Adamstown teams.
"This is just our preparation for our NPL season, before we kick-off with our first game against Valentine the week after," he said.
"We're hoping to enjoy ourselves this weekend and hopefully '75 and Panorama can get something out of it.
"Hopefully people can come down and watch and enjoy some good football."
