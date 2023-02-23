Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rooke's Adamstown to face off in double-header against Bathurst WPL clubs

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rooke's Adamstown to face off in double-header against Bathurst WPL clubs

HE'S BEEN involved in Bathurst football for decades but on Saturday Mark Rooke will arrive at Proctor Park with the opposition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.