AN enormous $28 million plan to revamp St Stanislaus' College has been laid out in a development application (DA) lodged with Bathurst Regional Council.
The DA, lodged on February 16, seeks consent for upgrades across the college campus, which was built more than 150 years ago.
The work, including demolitions, internal alterations and external additions, would be carried out in five stages.
Staging of the works would allow for the continued operation of the college during construction activities.
A Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA details the plans to upgrade the college.
The internal alterations proposed are significant.
Among them is the marble hall and entrance foyer, with the DA proposing to relocate the principal pedestrian entrance to the marble hall.
The parlour office would be replaced by an interview room, while the taxidermy displays would be replaced with a reception area on the southern side and an entry to the new central learning hub on the northern side.
The taxidermy displays would be relocated to another area within the school.
The new learning hub would be developed on the ground floor of Block C, replacing existing administration areas. This would entail some demolition of internal walls. The new library is proposed to extend into the southern return of Block D.
Existing administration areas are proposed to be relocated to the southern end of Block C and in Block B.
Dormitories are also set to undergo changes.
The proposed development seeks to rationalise the existing boarding accommodation to locate all boarding areas on the first and second floors across blocks B, C and E.
"The proposed internal alterations provide improved boarding facilities within Block E including a boarding activity space at the basement level (replacing dormitories) and a new boarding kitchen and dining area at ground level (replacing dormitories)," the SoEE reads.
Alterations are also proposed for staff areas and teaching facilities, and there are plans to create a wellbeing centre within Block D.
Outside, there are plans to add four lifts, some balconies facing the central courtyard, and an accessible entrance.
A new covered outdoor area would also be added to the rear of Block F.
The DA also proposes the demolition of the canteen and senior study rooms to facilitate the expansion of the undercroft area to Building F, while part the of Horan Wing would need to be demolished for improved college circulation.
As part of its lodgement, a written request to vary the maximum height of the buildings was submitted.
The maximum height proposed is 14.7 metres, but the development standard restrict the height of buildings to 9m.
According to the SoEE, the written request demonstrates compliance with the development standard is unreasonable and unnecessary in this instance and that there are sufficient environmental planning grounds to justify the contravention of the standard including retention of heritage fabric, accessibility and fire egress, location of the breach minimising visual impact and the use of suitable materials to minimise bulk and scale.
Given the $28 million price tag attached to the upgrade, Bathurst council will not be the body to determine the DA.
Instead, it will be the Western Regional Planning Panel (WRPP), as the DA relates to an educational establishment and the cost of the proposed development is greater than $5 million.
"The proposal is considered to satisfactorily respond to the opportunities and constraints of the site and the relevant legislation, is unlikely to result in adverse impacts in the locality and is worthy of Western Regional Planning Panel approval," the SoEE concludes.
