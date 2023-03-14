Western Advocate
St Stanislaus' College proposed to have a $28 million upgrade

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
March 15 2023 - 4:30am
Significant renovations have been proposed for St Stanislaus' College.

AN enormous $28 million plan to revamp St Stanislaus' College has been laid out in a development application (DA) lodged with Bathurst Regional Council.

