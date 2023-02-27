ORIENTATION week at Bathurst Charles Sturt University kicked off on Tuesday, February 22.
New and returning students were making the most of the market day stalls hosted on the library lawn.
There were several stalls present on the day, which allowed students the opportunity to learn more about on-and-off campus activities.
Several sporting teams, including CSU Mungoes rugby league, Bathurst CSU netball and the CSU football club stands were popular places on the day, with many eager athletes attending.
The market day also saw a marquee of all things Bathurst, a headspace stall, the CSU Sustainability stall, as well as several others.
Students had the opportunity to grab some free snacks on the day, as well as free hats, merchandise, information packs and free samples.
More than 500 new students made the decision to begin their studies at the Bathurst CSU campus in 2023.
