Western Advocate
Good News

Ticket change is another sign of progress at Jenolan Caves after fires, floods and landslides

February 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Caves Cafe and the underground river on the Imperial Cave tour. Pictures supplied.

AN overturning of a ticket rule is the latest indication that Jenolan Caves is starting to put some terrible luck behind it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.