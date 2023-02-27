AN overturning of a ticket rule is the latest indication that Jenolan Caves is starting to put some terrible luck behind it.
Having reopened in late January after more than 100 days of closure due to problems on the Two Mile Road, Jenolan's latest news is that visitors no longer have to present a ticket before being allowed into the Jenolan Valley.
Drivers are still required, however, to follow an escort vehicle three kilometres down to the Jenolan car park due to the descent being one-way.
It all follows a run of biblically bad luck for Jenolan Caves and its access roads, including a bushfire getting close enough to destroy buildings in January 2020, flooding only a month later, the COVID pandemic, landslides in March 2021, problems with rain again in mid-2022 and further problems with rain in October 2022.
As well as visitors no longer having to present a pre-booked ticket before being allowed into the Jenolan Valley (cave tour tickets can now be bought at Caves House), the Caves Café is now opening longer hours and Caves House has reopened, offering a restaurant, bar and night cave tours.
Jenolan Caves also says the Imperial Cave tour now includes a descent to the underground river, which has been out of bounds for three years.
While the escort vehicle rule remains in place for the descent to the car park at the tourist attraction, there is a push for a more ambitious access arrangement in the future.
The Western Advocate reported last month that the Jenolan Environment Protection Committee - a private organisation whose objectives include supporting "sensitive tourism" at the site - was urging the NSW Government to commit to building a "cable-driven elevated inclined railway" to deliver visitors into the precinct.
It followed the recent release of a NSW Department of Planning and Environment five-year draft masterplan for the precinct that proposes a feasibility study for future aerial access options - something that has been supported by Oberon mayor Mark Kellam.
