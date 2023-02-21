"I dispute the fact that we are at the start of the journey. I dispute we are starting today."
Those are the words of Orange Push for Palliative president Jenny Hazelton following an announcement on Tuesday that the government would be funding two more end-of-life care beds for the hospital and that this was "the start of the journey" for better palliative care in Orange.
Addressing media outside Orange Hospital, NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said that $3 million - which equates to 0.4 per cent out of a possible $743 million palliative care package being rolled out across the state - was being allocated to the city to upgrade facilities at the hospital.
The upgrade would result in the creation of two additional end-of-life care beds, an increase from the two already at the hospital. The $3 million comes from a $93 million infrastructure fund which itself comes from the total $743 million package.
Mr Farraway also noted that Orange would receive "more" palliative care nurses in the near future and that the city would take part in an in-home palliative care trial, although there was no timeframe for when this service would start.
"What I would say to Jenny and to all the community, this is the beginning, this is not the end of palliative care enhancements and service and offerings here in Orange, this is the beginning," Mr Farraway said.
"We need more services. Irrespective come [NSW State election on] March 25, to support the teams here we need more dedicated beds and this funding will allow them to have additional beds. This is the beginning of a journey for better palliative care."
Ms Hazelton and the Push for Palliative group have been campaigning for better facilities for nearly a decade, with a recent call for a dedicated facility to be built behind the hospital.
"We have flagged very, very clearly that the hospice is the next important thing," she added.
"I don't dispute that in the interim we need these palliative care beds here, because we do. I dispute that we are starting this journey today."
Mr Farraway noted multiple times during his opening speech and while taking questions that this announcement was the "start" or "beginning" of the journey.
"We will continue our determination for a hospice for Orange so that we can level the playing field as far as equity and health funding across NSW," Ms Hazelton added.
"It seem that they're certainly taking palliative care and the Orange situation seriously, that they are allocating funds. We need the government to be talking about a hospice for Orange.
"We're not at the start of the journey. We started the journey in 2015 when we were advocating for palliative care beds. We are at a point now where the next thing should be a hospice. We're not at the start. Our community isn't at the start of the journey."
At the beginning of 2023, it was announced that Tamworth - in which there were already six dedicated palliative beds - was receiving $21 million in funding for its own standalone facility, increasing the number of beds available to "at least 12".
"Just because Tamworth have got a hospice first, doesn't mean Orange isn't going to get one. Let's work towards a hospice for the community, if that's what they want," Mr Farraway added.
"I'm not interested in playing one community off against another. I'm interested today in saying this is where the journey starts."
Asked whether the people of Orange would have to wait until another election to receive any more palliative funding, Mr Farraway said that he would "keep his door open and continue lobbying for a hospice in Orange" post-March 25, regardless of the outcome of the election.
"I understand Orange is a fast-growing regional city. We need to make sure we have all the services for the future; we need to be building for tomorrow, not just today," he said.
"This shouldn't be about politics, this should be about starting this journey and we have something to start with today. We have meaningful outcomes today."
Orange MP, Phil Donato, has long been a supporter of the Push for Palliative group and said that while any amount of funding was good news, the announcement "fell short of what we're after and what we deserve".
"We've demonstrated that there's huge demand for the dedicated palliative centre," he said.
"You've got to question the timing of this. They say they don't want to play politics with palliative care, but they clearly do, why else would they make an announcement four weeks out from an election? This shouldn't have been left to the 11th hour."
Mr Donato, an independent MP, was not present at the announcement by Mr Farraway, a Nationals MP.
Mr Farraway was asked why more effort was not put into making sure the region's acting MP was present for the announcement.
"I acknowledge that the state Member for Orange has been working hard in this space," he said.
"I rang Phil Donato [Monday night] when I arrived back at home at 9pm. I told him about this announcement. I invited Phil Donato to join me here at 9.45am. As soon as I pulled up to my driveway, I rang Phil."
Orange's Central Western Daily was issued a media alert at 5.43pm on Monday evening, advising that the announcement was set to take place at 10.30am on Tuesday, before later being informed that the time had changed to 9.45am.
Mr Donato confirmed that he received a call by Mr Farraway at 9pm Monday, inviting him to attend the 9.45am press conference at the hospital.
"That was a time that we'd sent out our media alert that we were going to announce our Orange Local Woman of the Year," Mr Donato said of the reason he was unable to attend the hospital announcement.
"It wasn't just a simple change and at 9pm at night it doesn't give you much time to rearrange. It was pretty disingenuous invitation, giving 12 hours."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
