In what was one of the hottest days in this year's Hen & Bow summer competition, 36 degrees, the players struggled under the hot sizzling conditions.
However, the player produced eye-catching tennis that wowed the crowd.
Last Saturday's round four clash had the crowd on their feet but the star players were no doubt Robert Mack and James Meares.
Both players were the only two of all 20 players to take to the court to win all of their four sets.
This was a polished display of tennis from Mack and Meares who will no doubt be the danger players to watch out for come finals time.
Mack's big forehand and cannonball serve left his opponents in panic mode in his 6-1, 6-1, 6-0, 6-2 set wins, and was in no small way responsible for steering his side to a brilliant victory, nine sets to three.
Meares, playing in his first competition at the club, looked in cruise control as he let his racket do the talking in his 6-2, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 set wins.
Meares is the dark horse player in this year's summer competition and is not to be taken lightly in his upcoming matches.
Well folks, the stage is set for the clash of the century in the 10th Anniversary of the annual cup challenge match against the highly coveted Northbridge Tennis Club on March 4.
The selecting committee have selected the best 13 players to send down to Sydney: Jeorge Collins, Dave Craft, Matt Tree, Jason Molkentin, 'Slugger' John Bullock, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Bryan Reiri, Garth Hindmarch, Brian Dwyer, Jason Honeyman, Kurt Booth, Bailey Honeyman and Andre Tree to tackle the big guns from the big smoke.
Keep posted for a full match report of the big clash in next week's edition.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off.
Good Hitting.
