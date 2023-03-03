A NIGHT out with friends in Bathurst became the initiation of a happily ever after for newlyweds, James and Gemma Rea.
After moving back to Bathurst from Sydney, Gemma Conroy was enjoying a night out with her friends to celebrate her return to town.
It was through these friends that she was introduced to a young lad by the names of James Rea, and it didn't take long for the two to click.
The pair dated for four years, enjoying life and their time together, and also started a family with the addition of little Lara and baby Belle.
One Monday morning while Gemma was pottering around doing her usual household chores, it occurred to James that she was the only person he would ever want to watch tidy the house.
So in true James fashion, that was it, he had found that 'right time' to pop the question.
And in the hallway of their family home, Gemma turned around to find James on one knee holding a ring.
What a way to start a Monday!
So the couple began to plan their wedding, and on February 12, 2023, Gemma Conroy became a Rea.
Surrounded by the beauty of Coogee Beach, Gemma was joined by bridesmaids Rebecca Zammit, Robyn Scott, Abby Cawthorne and Kendall Osborne as she walked down the isle.
But, of course, not before the stars of the show made an appearance, with Lara and Belle getting the important role of flower girls for their mum and dad.
James waited patiently at the end to greet his future wife, the mother of his daughters, with Ahmad Rashwani, Jaymen Carter, John Malvicino and Dylan Carter by his side.
The couple said 'I do' to a lifetime of happiness together in front of their nearest and dearest in St Brigid's Church, before they enjoyed a fun-filled reception at the Coogee Surf Life Saving Club.
A beautiful way to become a Rea.
