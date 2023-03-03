Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst's James Rea and Gemma Conroy say 'I do' at Coogee

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NIGHT out with friends in Bathurst became the initiation of a happily ever after for newlyweds, James and Gemma Rea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.