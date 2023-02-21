Bathurst City and Majellan go head-to-head in pennants

Game two, rink five: Mick and Louise Hall with Trevor Kellock defeated Bobbie Bourke, Nev Townsend and Bob Foster 30-16. Bobbie's side was in front with a score of 9-4 after six ends when Mick, Louise and Trevor added another fifteen shots in the next four ends. After conceding a three, they went on to add a further nine shots taking the score to 28-12 after the fifteenth end. From there, it went 4-3 to Bobbie's team in the last seven ends.