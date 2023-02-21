Bathurst City and Majellan go head-to-head in pennants

Club Championships
The long-delayed Fours Final was played on Saturday. Alby Homer, Ray Noonan, Paul Reece and Denis Oxley defeated the team of Alex Birkens, Bryan Bromfield, Richard Simpson and Bob Lindsay with a score of 19-14. It was a very close, low-scoring game played in warm conditions.
The lead swung back-and-forth until the latter third of the game when Alby's team maintained their lead. A three in the nineteenth end, followed by a two gave them the winning edge.
Zone 4 Pennants
The Grade 4 team played Majellan at home, going down two rinks to one and 63-49 shots. As a result, Majellan scored 9 points to City's one.
The winning team was led by Alex Birkens, their score was 23-17. Alby Homer's team lost 19-17 while Ray Fitzalan's team lost 27-9.
The Grade 7s played Oberon RSL at Oberon, winning all three rinks 72-46 and earning 10 points. Ray Noonan's team came from behind to win 24-17, while Norm Hayes' team was well in front from the off, winning on 27-10. Ron Cambey's team were down until the eighth end, had a big lead, 21-8 after seventeen ends, but conceded 11 shots in the last four ends.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 15th February
Game one, rink one: Ray Noonan, Robin Moore and Annette McPherson had a win over Garry Hotham, Ken Fulton and Marg Miller with a score of 29-14. Shorty's team was always in control, leading 14-7 after the ninth end. After the fifteenth, the margin had widened to ten with the score on 21-11. Shorty's team closed out the game with a four, followed by a three.
Game two, rink two: Norm Hayes, Peter Drew and Paul Rodenhuis snuck home for a 21-19 win over Joe Young, Daniel Prasad and Barry McPherson. Norm's team were travelling quite well, leading 10-4 after eight ends. Joe's team scored well in the next three ends to briefly hold the lead before Norm's team reclaimed it. All-square at 19-all in the penultimate end, Norm's side scored the two shots for victory.
Game three, rink three: Denis Oxley, Bobbie Bourke and Bobby Foster won easily over the team of Bob Lindsay, Ian Schofield and John Martin with the final score on 27-16. Denis' team scored a six in the fourth end to put them into the lead which they held thereafter. Bob's team did narrow the gap to two shots when the score stood at 16-14, so a win was easily possible. However, Denis' team cleaned up all but one end to run out the winners.
Game four, rink four: Another wide 14-shot margin in this game between Mick Hall, Jim Grives and Bruce Rich playing Alby Homer, Ian Cunningham and James Nau. Mick's team were always in front; a six in the twelfth end had them at 18-8. Alby's team closed to 18-13 but the last three ends saw Mick's team finish up on 28-14.
Game five, rink five: Kevin Miller, Trevor Kellock and Judy Rodenhuis defeated Nev Townsend, Louise hall and John McDonagh with a score of 21-13. There was never more than a couple of shots difference throughout the game; 9-all in the eleventh, 10-all in the thirteenth, 12-11 after sixteen. Winning four of the last five ends, including a four was the winning edge for Kevin's team.
Saturday 18th February
Game one, rink three: Garry Hotham and Chris Stafford had a mighty win over Norm Hayes and Ian Schofield. After twenty ends, the score was 36-7. Garry and Chris fired strongly, leading 14-2 after the seventh end. Norm and Ian scored four singles to trail 14-6 after eleven. From there, they scored a solitary single while Garry and Chris piled on the shots.
Game two, rink five: Mick and Louise Hall with Trevor Kellock defeated Bobbie Bourke, Nev Townsend and Bob Foster 30-16. Bobbie's side was in front with a score of 9-4 after six ends when Mick, Louise and Trevor added another fifteen shots in the next four ends. After conceding a three, they went on to add a further nine shots taking the score to 28-12 after the fifteenth end. From there, it went 4-3 to Bobbie's team in the last seven ends.
Game three, rink six: Another big margin, this time twenty shots when Anthony Morrissey, Daniel Prasad and Paul Rodenhuis beat Ron Cambey, Phill Murray and Flynn Armstrong with a score of 28-8. After nine ends, Ron's team was only three shots behind with the score on 9-6. A strong run of six ends added thirteen shots to Anthony's team's account so after fifteen ends, the score stood at 22-6. They then added another six shots to Ron's team's two.
By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw a visit from a close neighbour, that being the Oberon Bowlers on Wednesday who enjoyed a wonderful day on the green. Along with that the start of the open pennants kicked off with all the action next week, this is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 14 February 2023
Rink two: Jeff Thorne, Keith Pender and Ron McGarry took a bit to get started against Gary Cameron, John Toole and Dave Josh. Team Josh however got stuck on 5 points from the 3rd to 12th with Team McGarry taking the advantage and winning the match 32-10.
Rink three: Alby Williams, Greg Hallett and Ian Warren had the lead early against Kevin Dwyer, Ron Hogan and Josh Roberson. However, Team Roberson didn't lay down and came back to take the lead and the win in the end 26-17.
Rink four: Bryce Peard, Peter Phegan and Tim Pickstone had a close matchup against Des Sanders, Jim Clark and Peter Hope. With level scores on the 3rd (2 all) Team Hope opened up an advantage until Team Pickstone levelled the match again on the last end (20 all). With the extra end Team Hope prevailed winning 21-20.
Rink five: Terry Chifley, Phillipe Legall and Brian Hope were too good for the opposition of Tony Smith, Peter Drew and Russ McPherson. Team Hope lead from the 6th end to the end to win the match 21-14.
Rink six: Terry Clark, Jake Shurmer and Max Elms were level on the 9th (9 all) against Robert Raithby, Paul Jenkins and Robin Moore. From there though Team Moore took control of the match and came up trumps 27-17.
Rink seven: John Mackie, Allan Clark and Noel Witney were all tied up on the 8th (7 all) against Bob Clancy, Peter Ryan and Kevin Miller. Team Witney kicked into gear from the 14th and went onto win the match 20-17.
Wednesday 15 February 2023 - Oberon invitational
Majellan hosted a visit from Oberon Bowls club. Majellan club provided a lovely morning tea followed by six games of Triples. 35 players participated on the day. Special thanks to Mel, Robyn and helpers in the kitchen. Who provided a lovely lunch and morning tea. Which was enjoyed by all. Also thank you Tiger, who was behind the bar. Everyone enjoyed their day.
Rink two: Mick Mckay, Jocelyn Ballard and Ron McGarry were to dominate for the opposition of Betsy Thornberry, Sue Murray and Angela Buckley. Team McGarry showed how it is done over 18 ends winning 30-6.
Rink three: Beryl Flanagan, Doug Carter and Russ McPherson had the upper hand against Liz Draper, Steve Westerone and Greg Hallett. Team Hallett was never comfortable in their match and went down in the end 18-10.
Rink four: Kerry Lucas, Lorna Hayes and Peggy McIntosh were outclassed by Maureen Taylor, Shirley Foley and Allan Clark. Team Clark was clinical in their win against the opposition, winning easy 25-8.
Rink five: Kerry Lucas, John Bosson and Pauline Clark were the ones to beat against Jake Shurmer, Phil Murray and Mick Nobes. Team Clark was out to a 13-3 lead by the 9th and went on to win the match 26-8.
Rink six: Nancy Fitzpatrick, Merle Stephens and Des Sanders had a good lead by the 12th (16-7) against Val Zylstra, Tim Huckins and Brian Hope. Team Sanders going on with the momentum to win 24-10.
Rink seven: Terry Chifley, Keith Hancox and Peter Hope missed the start against George Ballard, Dick Graham and Robyn Williams. Team Williams took advantage of this and went all out to get the victory, winning 19-14.
Saturday 18 February 2023
Rink three: Terry James and Tim Pickstone were on a mission for victory against Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry. Team Pickstone was out to a 14-7 lead by the 13th and went on with the match to win 27-13.
Rink four: Terry Clark, Max Elms and Robin Moore were in the box seat against Peter Zylstra, Jeff Adams and Mick Sewell. Team Moore was up 23-8 by the 14th and went onto win easily 32-15.
Rink five: Peter Phegan and Noel Witney were well on their way to victory by the 12th (17-9) against Des Sanders and John Finlay. Team Witney continued to lead the match with a late fight back from Team Finlay who went down to Team Witney in the end 30-24.
Rink six: Joe Flick, Jeff Thorn and Peter Drew opened the scoring in their match against John Tolle, Ron Hollebone and Hugh Brennan. It was payback for Team Brennan after a big lose recently against Team Drew. Team Brennan dominated the play and went onto win by 7, 21-14.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
