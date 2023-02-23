The athletes, the event, the location.
Mount Panorama has furthered its reputation as one of the most iconic sporting facilities in the country, after its successful hosting of the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
More than 500 athletes from 68 countries made their way to Bathurst - along with their loyal supporters and fellow travellers - throughout the third week of February ahead of the action packed three-day weekend.
The main event day, which was February 18, saw the mixed relay, men's and women's under 20s and senior races.
Not only was it the first time the event was brought to Bathurst's gruelling cross country course, it was the first time it had ever been held in Australia and just the second time in Oceania.
