Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Pictures from spectators who made their way to Bathurst's Mount Panorama for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arnika and Scott Nelson from Geelong, Victoria with Nathan Deakes from Canberra at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships on February 18. Picture by Chris Seabrook

The athletes, the event, the location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.