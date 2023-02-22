FOUR Bathurst riders equally shared a haul of eight gold medals between them after an excellent campaign at the weekend's AusCycling NSW State Track Championships at Dunc Gray Velodrome.
Eliza Bennett, Cadel Lovett, Ebony Robinson and Jenna Gallagher were each able to stand on top of the podium twice at the Sydney venue as they marked themselves the best riders that NSW has to offer.
The elite women's sprint gold medal for Bennett was one of the top achievements from the Bathurst group.
The NSW Institute of Sport rider came close to achieving success in last year's championships when she made the step up to the elite women's category.
Now she's completed her first major goal at this level.
"I raced states at the elite level last year but got a bronze at that one, so this is my first gold at this level for state," she said.
"I was pretty happy with that. I train together with all the girls that I race against so it's quite fun to race each other probably, and it's extra nice to win.
"The other two I went against are quite high class riders, especially the girl I went against in the gold medal final. She's tactically very good. It was hard fought and it wasn't an easy win at all.
"I wasn't super confident but this was the first states I've been too where I've had some good form so I wasn't sure what to expect, really.
"The confidence was there that I could go alright, not so much that I could win, so that result was nice."
Bennett won a bronze in the 500m time trial and also teamed up with Selina Ho and Tomasin Clark to win the team sprint.
Lovett took gold in the under 19s points race and team pursuit while Robinson was the under 17s 500m and omnium champion in a packed schedule that saw her win six medals in total.
Gallagher returned to Bathurst with under 15s gold in the 500m and points race, along with a silver and bronze.
Dan Googe was seventh in the in 500m time trial in his return to top level racing while Sienna and Hallie Allen linked up with Gallagher for a seventh in the 17s team sprint.
Another highlight was Robinson, Charlotte Lovett and Lara Allen teaming up for an all-Bathurst team sprint side, who would go on to claim the bronze.
That trio also joined forces with Dubbo's Emily Hines for a team pursuit silver.
Bennett said it's always a treat to see so many Bathurst riders excelling at this level.
"The Bathurst juniors were amazing. They all did so well," she said.
"Ebony Robinson had some really great rides, and they were good races to watch too.
"Charlotte Lovett, Cadel Lovett and Jenna Gallagher were all great as well. It's awesome to see so many WRAS [Western Region Academy of Sport] kids winning medals.
"We've got some great coaches in Bathurst. We're very lucky to have Marian Renshaw, Mick Robinson and the team there. They helped get me to where I am, definitely."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.