A PROPSED medical facility could open up opportunities for more specialists to come to Bathurst.
Respiratory specialist Dr Bridget Elbourne, who is already serving patients in Bathurst, has plans to set up her own practice at a site in Kelso.
A development application has been lodged, and now she is just waiting to see if it will be approved.
It's an exciting step forward for the specialist, who came to Bathurst in 2019 following her passion for rural medicine.
"Bathurst was my first experience of working in rooms, rather than at the hospital, but I knew I was going to be doing rural medicine from the time I enrolled in medical school," she said.
"I was the recipient of a medical rural bonded scholarship, and that's a Commonwealth program where they give you a stipend during your degree so you don't have to work, you can just study, and at the end of that when you actually achieve your fellowship, your return of service is at least six years in a country area.
"I knew I always wanted to do that, so it was a no-brainer to sign up for that."
When she came to Bathurst, the city had been without a respiratory specialist for some time, meaning people had to travel to another regional city or Sydney for that kind of service.
At the present time, she rents space at the Bathurst Physiotherapy premises.
While the space has served her well, it also has its limitations, due to limited availability of rooms.
This was one of the factors that made her believe now is the right time to find her own premises where she could have more say over how her practice is run.
"You get to a point where you want the autonomy of your own premises," Dr Elbourne said, adding that flexibility is also important.
"... Having our own rooms with no, sort of, restrictions on access and that sort of thing just works for us really well in that regards.
"We're very happy with the space that we've rented at Bathurst Physio; beautiful location, but just because it's a shared space I don't have five-days-a-week access."
She recently purchased a property at 150 Gilmour Street in Kelso, which she will use for her practice if council approves the DA.
The existing house would undergo some modifications to make it suitable for a medical facility.
It would have three clinical rooms, a reception area and private space for staff.
Outside, a car park would be constructed to provide off-street parking for patients.
Another important aspect of her own premises is the potential to be able to accommodate visiting specialists from time to time.
Dr Elbourne said it is something she is open to exploring.
"I've occasionally had other respiratory people say, 'Is there somewhere to come up and work in Bathurst', so maybe into the future," she said.
"There's certainly enough space in these rooms to have visiting specialists come up and do once a fortnight or once a week, something like that."
If everything goes well with the DA, Dr Elbourne hopes to be able to open her Gilmour Street premises within months.
"Not too long after Easter would be really nice," she said.
She is looking forward to the prospect of having her own space out in Kelso and welcoming her patients, existing and new, to the premises.
"People have been really warm and enthusiastic about the new space," Dr Elbourne said.
And, importantly, she would be bringing her staff with her. They, too, are looking forward to having a bigger space of their own.
