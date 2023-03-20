Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Dr Bridget Elbourne makes plans to have her own premises in Kelso

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Practice manager Melissa Googe and Dr Bridget Elbourne outside the premises they hope to turn into a medical facility. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

A PROPSED medical facility could open up opportunities for more specialists to come to Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.