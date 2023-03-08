THEY say that good things come in small packages, and the team at Ben's Small Motor Repairs are determined to ensure that they're the best at hand to fix anything that comes with a small engine.
After working as independent contractors for other businesses in the area for four years, Ben Rutherford and his wife Tahlia made the decision to go it on their own.
And, at the beginning of February, the couple officially opened the doors to a workshop in Bant Street.
"We've just decided to go on our own and do it for ourselves," Mrs Rutherford said.
Mr Rutherford, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and is certified in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology, handles the servicing and repairs side of the business.
While his wife, who is certified in IT and Business Administration, covers the administrative side of the business, as well as helping out in other areas when needed.
But, despite their extensive credentials, making the decision to open their own business wasn't an easy one.
The decision was made however, so that the couple could develop greater business flexibility and the freedom to determine their own workload.
"We have more freedom now, to work on what we want to work on," he said.
This work includes repairing, servicing and cleaning anything and everything with a small petrol engine.
"We do mowers, chainsaws, whipper snippers, water pumps, whirlybirds and small tractors," Mr Rutherford said.
Not-only does the business provide these services, Ben's Small Motor Repairs also offers pick up and delivery for any items in need of service.
The delivery service is offered for both the Bathurst CBD and surrounding suburbs, and provides the option of flexibility for customers.
This is something that Mrs Rutherford believes saves time for both customers and the business overall.
"Just leave it somewhere where we can have easy access and we just go and pick it up and drop it back," she said.
"You don't have to leave your key in it because we have a set of keys for any mower imaginable, and if that doesn't work we have our winch."
Since opening, the business has received a wealth of positive feedback both in person, and online.
The reviews highlight the professional service, reasonable pricing and quality repairs.
Mrs Rutherford believes this feedback can be attributed to the hard work of herself and her husband.
"At the end of the day, you get what you put in, and if you put in 100 per cent, then you know you're doing your best to support what you're doing," she said.
"You know when you're doing a good job, and it's nice to see people put that down into words for everyone else to see."
The couple were extremely pleased with all the reviews, and Mr Rutherford said he was keen to develop a consistent clientele.
"We're open and ready for business," he said.
Ben's Small Motor Repairs is open from 8:00am until 5:00pm, Monday to Friday, and 8:00am until 12:00pm on Saturdays.
