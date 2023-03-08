Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Ben's Small Motor Repairs has opened a workshop along Bant Street

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Tahlia Rutherford with the Ben's Small Motor Repairs Ute out the front of their new workshop in Bant Street. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THEY say that good things come in small packages, and the team at Ben's Small Motor Repairs are determined to ensure that they're the best at hand to fix anything that comes with a small engine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.