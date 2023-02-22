BATHURST got off lightly as severe thunderstorms moved through the region on Tuesday afternoon.
While there were about 70 requests for help around Orange, Bathurst got off "pretty scot-free", SES spokesman Dave Rankine said.
It was a dramatic afternoon in the region after a severe thunderstorm warning for the Central Tablelands was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology just before 2.30pm on Tuesday.
While Blayney plummeted from 28 degrees at 1pm to just 16 degrees at 3pm as the weather change came through, and electricity was lost to rural areas west and south-west of Bathurst, Orange copped the full force of the storm as it generated flash flooding in parts of the city and dropped hail on Huntley Road.
RECENT WEATHER STORIES:
Mr Rankine said the worst of the thunderstorms heading towards Bathurst ended up going around the city and passing over the Sofala area further north.
Bathurst ended up with an official reading of just 2.2 millimetres for the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, though that total is likely to have differed in various parts of the city considering the nature of storm rain.
In contrast, the Bureau of Meteorology reported Newbridge receiving 32 millimetres in 30 minutes.
From 30 degrees at 2pm on Tuesday, Bathurst was just 25 degrees at 4pm and 22 degrees at 5pm.
As of 1pm on Wednesday, Bathurst had struggled to only 19 degrees as a southeasterly wind dominated - an early preview, perhaps, of the autumn change on the Central Tablelands.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.