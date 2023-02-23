THEY'VE grown up playing, coaching and administrating hockey together in Bathurst.
Now Jill Long and Sue Watterson have enjoyed another great achievement alongside one another.
The Bathurst duo were given Community Distinguished Long Service Awards at the Hockey NSW presentation night in Newcastle on Saturday, celebrating their commitment to developing and enriching the sport in the city.
Long service awards are a community-nominated award for those who have contributed to their association for 25 years or more, with Long and Watterson picking up two of the three 2023 awards that were on offer.=
Adding to the wonderful awards night from a Bathurst perspective was Hannah Nunn picking up the Community Publicity of the Year prize.
Long said it's been a delight to watch hockey develop in the city.
"It's lovely to be honoured with an award after years of service for Sue and I," she said.
"My mother started to play in 1948 and she was an umpire, so my whole family became players. I did my first umpiring exam when I was 10 - when I missed out by half a mark - but eventually blew my first whistle at 12.
"We've been going for more than 50 years now. Bathurst has been a very, very strong country area for hockey. We're strengthening hockey in the area with every year."
Watterson has also enjoyed a long association with the sport of hockey, and can't imagine her world without it.
"I came to Bathurst in '76 and I've been involved since primary school. I was very fortunate to have a teacher who got me involved and then encouraged us to volunteer. I've been volunteering since I was around 10 years old," she said.
"It's a social sport and a generational one. I'm so lucky that I've met so many wonderful people not just in Bathurst but all through the state. It's wonderful seeing all the sporting opportunities that Bathurst affords you.
"I've got children who also give back and volunteer. The ethos of this sport in Bathurst is a wonderful thing."
Watterson added that it's was a joy to win an award alongside another long-time Bathurst hockey member at the Newcastle awards.
"For every single person who is nominated there's 50 more people who are deserving. There's at least 20 people in Bathurst who would probably be an amazing recipient of an award.
"There's hundreds of people nominated, so I certainly didn't expect this. To do it with a friend is great. I watched Jillian growing up and remember her as a young child doing all the those things, and she's certainly influenced my childrens' hockey.
"It's just a privilege to be able to be there and to be acknowledged, especially after COVID when we weren't allowed into the complex to watch."
Long and Watterson have put aside much of their own time to help junior hockey sport thrive, whether it's at an umpiring or administration role.
Long said she's thankful to everyone who has spent hours keeping the sport functioning at such a strong level.
"I must thank the volunteers for all their support," she said.
"They're some of the hardest people to find but when they volunteer they tend to stay for a few years, so I must thank anybody who puts their hand up for any sport."
