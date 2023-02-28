New Year's Day night out ends in handcuffs for 53yo who scratched a woman twice

NEW YEAR'S Day celebrations ended in handcuffs for a 53-year-old woman who, after bringing home a group of people, scratched someone on the neck after an argument.
Lisa Maree Wright, of Bonnor Street, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 after she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police documents before the court said the victim in the matter was at their address in Kelso when Wright brought home a group of people about 2.30am on January 2, which sparked an argument.
After the people left, the victim was sitting in the loungeroom about 5.10am the same morning when she pushed a lounge against the door to stop Wright from entering the room.
The court heard Wright went to the kitchen to make a cup of coffee, pushed through the living room door and told the victim she didn't need to barricade herself in and lacked respect.
"I don't respect you because you don't respect yourself. I can give you the shovel so you can dig your own hole and drop dead ... I'm going to be the one to pick up the phone and tell your family that you're dead ...," the victim is alleged to have said to Wright.
According to police documents, Wright walked toward the victim and clawed her in the neck twice with her fingernails before the victim called police, who arrived about 5.30am and got statements.
The court heard Wright was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she told officers she "didn't mean to scratch her" and "only meant to push her back down".
During sentencing, Wright's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Primrose, said during submissions that his client's offending was towards the lower end of the scale.
"She didn't intend the injury. The skin was broken, but it would fall to the lower end," Mr Primrose said.
Magistrate C Farnan noted Wright had a "very limited record" before she placed her on a community correction order for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.