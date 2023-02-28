Western Advocate
Court

Lisa Maree Wright, 53, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

By Court Reporter
February 28 2023 - 2:00pm
New Year's Day night out ends in handcuffs for 53yo who scratched a woman twice

NEW YEAR'S Day celebrations ended in handcuffs for a 53-year-old woman who, after bringing home a group of people, scratched someone on the neck after an argument.

Local News

