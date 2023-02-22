Western Advocate
One eastbound lane has reopened after Great Western Highway crash

Updated February 22 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:40pm
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Great Western Highway. File picture

ONE eastbound lane on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains has reopened after a serious crash earlier this afternoon.

