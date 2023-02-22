One eastbound lane has reopened after Great Western Highway crash

ONE eastbound lane on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains has reopened after a serious crash earlier this afternoon.
The Transport Management Centre says, however, that all westbound lanes of the highway remain closed at the crash site at Wentworth Falls.
It comes after the highway was closed in both directions between Leura Mall and Scott Avenue due to the multi-vehicle crash at approximately 1.25pm.
While one eastbound lane of the highway has reopened, one eastbound lane remains closed, according to the Transport Management Centre.
It also says that westbound motorists are still advised to avoid the area and use Bells Line of Road instead.
Light vehicles travelling west in the area can continue to use the diversion via Scott Avenue, Railway Parade and Leura Mall, the Transport Management Centre says.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It says heavy vehicles travelling west in the area are still being parked up and motorists in the area are advised to exercise caution and to allow extra travel time.
As of 4.15pm, Live Traffic said a tow truck, Transport for NSW, emergency services and the Crash Investigation Unit were all attending the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.