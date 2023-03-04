Western Advocate

Dave Conyers and Darrin Ede finally meet for the Fridgy's for Eugowra project

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 4 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:00pm
Pioneer of Fridgy's for Eugowra Dave Conyers with air condiitioning business development manager from Beijer Ref Darrin Ede on their first official meeting after months of correspondence. Picture by Alise McIntosh

AFTER months of phone and email correspondence, two pioneers of Eugowra flood relief have finally had the chance to meet face-to-face.

