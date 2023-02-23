IT'S the triathlon that brings both a fun atmosphere and great competitive options to the table.
It's no wonder that Bathurst athletes continue to throw their support behind the Husky Triathlon Festival.
The popular annual triathlon festival on the NSW south coast offers athletes a range of events to take part in, with Sunday's ultimate triathlon acting as the Australian championship event.
Recent Central West Inter Club Triathlon Orange round winner Richard Hobson is among those making the trip to the coast.
He said 'Husky' has something for everyone.
"I think it's because it's also the Australian Long Course Championship that helps those numbers, but it's always been such a good place to race," he said.
"It's great to race for a title. We're not pros or anything like that but if you want to compete then you want to get yourself to a couple of championships. Having the Australian championships on offer is great motivation.
"I've had a fair few races there. Since it's started I'd say I've only missed it three or four times.
"Every year it never disappoints. It's such a beautiful part of the world."
Hobson said he's feeling up for the challenge in the ultimate distance event, which is a half Ironman distance (1.8 kilometre swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run).
"I've been lucky enough to pick up a few titles, which is great, but the best part of Husky is that you make a long weekend out of it in a great part of the world," he said.
"It's one of the bigger ones. It's always pretty well supported. I'm sure over the weekend you'd be seeing several thousand athletes taking part over all the races.
"I feel like I'm in good shape. Sometimes in the past of been injured, and have had to do the aquabike, but this season I can't complain. You always want to do your best but it just comes down to how you're feeling on the day."
Orange based competitor Mercede Cornelius-Feltus, who races with the Bathurst Triathlon Club, will take part in the aquabike race on Sunday and will be one to watch in the event.
This year's aquabike race also acts as an Australian Championships event.
The qualifiers from the ultimate and aquabike races will take part in the 2024 World Triathlon Championships in Townsville.
Friday features the aquathon and ocean swim events, super sprint and sprint races are on Saturday with the ultimate and classic triathlons and the aquabike taking place on Sunday.
