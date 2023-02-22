A WEEK ago Yes You May stunned his rivals in the Star Trek Heat when he flashed home down the outside to secure the victory.
In Wednesday night's $20,000 final he showed everyone that his effort in the heat was no fluke.
Yes You May ($7, Isobel Ross) began a four-wide move for home with a little over 400 metres left to run and beat home Diletto ($12, Nathan Turnbull) and Shannonsideal ($14, Travis Bullock).
It wasn't even a perfect performance from the winner, who spent more time looking towards the crowd than the finish line over the final 200m, but he still showed an excellent kick when Ross asked him to go.
Ross said it was another stirring performance from the in-form Dawn Ofa New Day gelding.
"He felt just as good as last week. They didn't go as quickly as last week but like I said after that race it doesn't matter how fast or slow they go, he tracks the speed so well," she said.
"I was confident with where we lobbed. It couldn't have worked out more perfectly for him.
"Going into the final I was a little worried with where we'd drawn but I was still so confident in this horse. I was surprised he wasn't the favourite actually, because he did it so well last week.
"Josh has had a lot of patience trying to get this horse back to his best, and he's got him there now. This is the best he's ever looked.
"Josh changed a little bit of gear on him and he's travelling a lot sweeter for me. We had a lot of trouble with him pulling, and he used a lot of energy doing that."
Several of the race favourites struggled to get going in Wednesday's final.
Uncle Miki ($5.50, Olivia Frisby) was pulled out of the running early into the race and Blue On Black ($4.80, Amanda Turnbull) was caught wide early and failed to fire when called upon later into the race.
Favourite Major Holiday ($2.50, Anthony Frisby) led the field into the home straight but couldn't go along with Shannonsideal when he made the pass to his outside.
Diletto also finished with plenty of power but had too much ground left to make up on Yes You May, who picked up career win number 10 - his richest to date.
The winning mile rate after the 1,730 metre trip was 1:56.8.
It's the second time that Yes You May has recorded back-to-back victories in his career, and the first time in nearly three years.
