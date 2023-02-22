Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Yes You May takes out Star Trek Final at Bathurst Paceway in similar fashion to his heat success

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes You May takes out Wednesday night's Star Trek Final. Pictures by Alexander Grant.

A WEEK ago Yes You May stunned his rivals in the Star Trek Heat when he flashed home down the outside to secure the victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.