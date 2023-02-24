A celebration of creativity.
That's what the upcoming Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show is all about according to organisers, who prepare to head into this weekend's event in top gear.
For 15 years, the Brotherhood Christian Motorcycle Club has hosted the Bathurst-based event, with assistance from the local group Bad Hobos SMC, and for Greg Pendlebury, his involvement has lasted a decade.
Since his early 20s, Mr Pendlebury has maintained a connection with the motorcycle scene, particularly in Bathurst, which has been an endless source of freedom, respect and comradery.
"It's really hard to describe it ... you're one with the machine, you become part of it," Mr Pendlebury said about motorcycling.
"When you're in a car, you're travelling along and looking at the scenery, whereas when you're on a motorbike, you're actually part of the scenery and what you're moving through. It's a different sensation.
"There's a lot of good things about the motorcycle scene too; the brotherhood between different riders and a genuine care for each other. It resonates well with me."
This Saturday's event, which has historically drawn considerable numbers, is not only a show for motorcycle enthusiasts, but also an opportunity for those new to the hobby to feed their curiosity, according to Mr Pendlebury, who organises the event.
"We've had, in the past, 100 to 120 show bikes, so some of those will return. Some are heavily customised and modified, some have different paint jobs. There's also occasionally some older vintage and veteran bikes," he said.
"What I really like about bike shows is seeing the creativity that some people have in terms of almost transforming their motorcycle into a piece of art, whether by paint or some things they've made to make the bike look and function differently.
"One of the things we like about the Bathurst show is that it is a free event, so we get a lot of people from the Bathurst community just walking through, even some who haven't been exposed to motorcycling before."
In addition to a show and shine, the event - which will be held from 10am to 2pm in Russell Street on February 25 - will boast trade displays, jumping castles, live music and more.
"It's one of those events where there really is something for everyone," Mr Pendlebury said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.