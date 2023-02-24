THE earth and its people seem to be lurching from one crisis to another.
An increase in natural disasters, conflict and social unrest. A long period of change and unrelenting disruption. Catastrophic bushfires, devastating floods, droughts, and earthquakes, a global COVID pandemic, poverty and hunger, the war in Ukraine, talk of war and the need for more armaments.
We appear to have lost any inclination to explore what makes for peace, health and wellbeing and our capacity for the care and nurture of life on earth.
To hear the cry of the earth and its people for cultural change. To turn from the frenetic pursuit for power, privilege and wealth. To turn instead our global attention to reclaim our shared humanity, to ensure people worldwide have sufficient food, shelter and rest, meaningful relationships with self, other people and the natural environment, the time and space for creative and purposeful self-expression, at home, with family and friends, at work, at play, in the natural environment.
A grounded sense of meaning and place in the cosmic story - matters of spirituality and faith, time to grieve loss and non-fulfilment and to heal trauma sustained by the abuse of power and neglect.
It's time to heed the call of a world in pain, to grieve the suffering and embrace the need for radical cultural change.
Cathie Hale, winner of the 2023 Jo Ross Award, is one local example of someone heeding this call.
The Jo Ross Award, in memory of councillor and environmental activist Josephine Ross, is presented in recognition of individuals, groups or institutions for their ongoing efforts to improve our local environment.
Cathie developed her organic vegetable farm, 3 Veg Farm, on a degraded block of land in South Bathurst adjacent to Hawthornden Creek and the railway line.
3 Veg Farm is chemical free, using no dig methods, compost and manure, as well as living aerobic compost teas and worm extracts to further enhance microbiological activity.
The farm is based on permaculture principles, working with a wide variety of plants; water saving methods; flowers to attract insects; continuous propagating; and planting of native species to create a balanced ecosystem which encourages birds, insects and other animals to support the market garden.
As well as her farm, Cathie has instigated and led community protests at the loss of mature trees in South Bathurst and along Hereford Street.
She is calling for an extension and strengthening of the city's tree preservations order.
To help achieve this, Cathie held peaceful protests outside council chambers that attracted a lot of community interest, comment and support.
There are many local examples of what is being done to respond to the call of human and environmental suffering. Please share your stories and concerns at the Bathurst Stories for Life Facebook page.
