Master plan unveiled for Bathurst Hospital's $200 million redevelopment

THE future of Bathurst Hospital will include more beds, expanded services and additional car parking, with all those elements named in the master plan unveiled on Thursday.
It comes nine months after the NSW Government announced that a $200 million redevelopment was in the works for the public hospital, which has been the subject of criticism in recent years for its declining levels of service and staffing shortages.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, promised the redevelopment will "deliver enhanced and flexible care, with new contemporary health facilities that will support the wellbeing of patients, carers and staff now and into the future".
The master plan points to an expanded emergency department and maternity services, and improved paediatrics, mental health, inpatient and outpatient services.
Daffodil Cottage will also be expanded, and dedicated palliative care beds are planned to be part of the redevelopment.
Additional car parking facilities has also been named in the master plan, although just where those spaces will be added is still being determined.
"This is part of a $200 million redevelopment and this is about providing the healthcare that is needed here in the local community, not only for now, but well and truly into the future," Mr Toole said.
"When we have a look at the expansion that is going to occur here at the Bathurst Hospital, this is about making sure that we have the services and to support the staff in the work they do in providing the care here in the local community."
Now that the master plan has been unveiled, the next step will be consultation with clinicians and members of the Bathurst community.
Information sessions will take place in the hospital's main foyer at the following times:
The feedback received will be considered during the design stages of the redevelopment.
At this stage, the revamped hospital is anticipated to become operational sometime in 2027.
