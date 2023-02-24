Western Advocate
We're ready to welcome new voices as university welcomes new students | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
February 25 2023 - 10:00am
New Charles Sturt University students Leah, Adam, Lachlan, Travis and Brynn with 2MCE production assistant Adam Thompson at the CSU Market Day.

2MCE was proud to be part of the welcome activities for new students at Charles Sturt University this week.

