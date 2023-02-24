2MCE was proud to be part of the welcome activities for new students at Charles Sturt University this week.
We held a stall at Market Day, an orientation week event held on the library lawn to promote both university and community activities.
Students who visited the 2MCE stall were introduced to our on-campus radio station and what community broadcasting is all about.
2MCE connects the university and our regional community. We have volunteers from all walks of life who enjoy serving the community through a diverse range of programming.
Many of the university students who get involved with 2MCE are from Charles Sturt's well-known communication course, however, we also engage with students from a range of study areas including paramedics, business, IT, education, and psychology.
2MCE community radio serves the social, cultural and educational interests of the community and its university through the provision of facilities, training and programming.
We are committed to the principles of access, diversity, and independence in our operations.
Welcome, new Charles Sturt students. We look forward to seeing you at the station and around campus.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
RICK'S Country Mix, presented by Rick Nash, will be presenting an outside broadcast from the Oberon Rodeo this Saturday from 2pm to 5pm.
Rick will be interviewing some of the country music artists playing at the rodeo and featuring a great mix of country music, including a selection of your favourite five tracks with a rodeo theme.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app or 2mce.org.
IF you'd like to get involved with 2MCE community radio, we have a wide range of volunteer roles available across production, administration, publicity and fundraising.
Contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au to find out more.
