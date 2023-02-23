Paul Kelly Cup continues to grow with record numbers at Bathurst carnival

AUSTRALIAN Rules football continues to grow throughout Bathurst primary schools, with numbers for this year's Bathurst leg of the Paul Kelly Cup attracting record numbers.
AFL Central West competition and development coordinator Casey White said he was pleased the 16 teams that competed at Learmonth Park on Thursday, double from that of last year.
"There was 16 teams across seven teams," he said.
"It was fantastic to see Bathurst South and Meadow Flat combine to field a division two boys side and girls side.
"It was the first time either of those schools have participated, as well as Kelso Public.
"It was really, really good to three new schools competing. The four usual Catholic school suspects - St Philomena's, Holy Family, Cathedral and the Assumption - were quite talented again and played some awesome footy.
"It was a great display of what AFL can do in the region."
Holy Family won the boys division one final against St Philomena's 3-0-18 to 0-1-1, while Bathurst South won boys division two and Cathedral School won the girls, with the latter two champions decided on a first-past-the-post basis.
White said he's pleased to see how much the competition has grown.
"We saw a drop off through the past few years with COVID and all that but we've put in a massive effort to support the schools, to get teams and more teams," he said.
"To get twice as many teams this year as we did last year is really promising.
"We now move towards a really exciting region carnival next Friday, but supporting some additional schools to get in the cup next year."
The top two teams from the boys division one - Holy Family and St Philomena's - and girls - Cathedral and Holy Family - will now head to Orange for the regional finals.
"They're going to put on a really good show and show what Bathurst is capable of," White said.
"It's really exciting for Cathedral. Holy Family made it all the way to the state finals at Giants Stadium last year but Cathedral knocked them off this year."
White thanked both the Bathurst Giants and Bathurst Bushrangers clubs, who were both well supportive of the carnival.
Anyone interested in playing Australian rules should contact either club via social media.
