ONE in seven women in NSW will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
BreastScreen NSW recommends women aged 50 to 74 have a breast screen every two years. When breast cancer is found early, there is a better chance of survival.
Breast screening saves lives by finding breast cancers early, before they can be seen or felt. Breast screening reduces the number of deaths from breast cancer.
BreastScreen NSW is a free and fully accredited service, and the appointment is only 20 minutes.
BreastScreen NSW delivers a specialised, proficient service in Bathurst. The clinic is located at 35 Morrisset Street, Bathurst.
Make your health a priority and book a breast screen today by calling 13 20 50 or by visiting book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au
Screening mammograms save lives.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.